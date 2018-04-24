Singapore Shelf

NON-FICTION

MEDIATING ISLAM

By Janet Steele National University of Singapore Press/Paperback/184 pages/$28/ Books Kinokuniya and nuspress.nus.edu.sg

A study of how journalism is practised by Muslim professionals at five news organisations in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The organisations include underground publication Sabili, where journalists are hired for their ability at dakwah or Islamic propagation; the magazine Tempo, banned during the Suharto regime; and the secular Malaysiakini.

CHILDREN'S

HELLO, GOODBYE LITTLE ISLAND

By Leila Boukarim, illustrated by Barbara Moxham

Marshall Cavendish/Hardcover/ 40 pages/$13.86/Books Kinokuniya

Maja has moved to a new island with her family, but feels lonely. It is only when she befriends her schoolmate Akari that she begins to see the island in a new light. But soon, Akari must leave.

THE TRAMPOLINES THAT NADIA BUILT

By Darren C. Ong, illustrated by Anngee Neo

Epigram Books/Paperback/32 pages/ $15.94/Major bookstores

Nadia would like to get to the moon, but the trampoline she builds to jump on does not get her very high. So, she builds some more trampolines - and then, some more.

THE INCREDIBLE BASKET

By Quek Hong Shin

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 32 pages/$15.94/Major bookstores

A Chinese wedding basket that belongs to Xiaoming's family is used in myriad ways. Xiaoming carries ang ku kueh in it to his grandfather, or attaches it to a rope and uses it to ferry a bowl of noodles from downstairs.

COMICS

HUA MULAN

By Xu Deyuan and Jiang Wei

Asiapac Books/Paperback/128 pages/ $12 before GST/Popular, Books Kinokuniya, asiapacbooks.com and LocalBooks.sg

A comic based on the legend of Mulan, a Chinese woman warrior who disguised herself as a man to take her father's place on the battlefield.