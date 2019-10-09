Singapore painting goes for $198k

The untitled oil on canvas painting of the Singapore River (left) by Singapore artist Aw Tee Hong.
Singapore artist Aw Tee Hong set a personal record by selling one of his works for that price at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction

A painting of the Singapore River by Aw Tee Hong was sold for HK$1.125 million (S$198,000) at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction on Sunday - setting a personal record for the artist.

The untitled oil on canvas work by the 88-year-old Singapore artist came from a private collection in Singapore.

It went under the hammer at Sotheby's Hong Kong Modern & Contemporary South-east Asian Art Day Sale in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Aw, who is behind The River Merchants bronze sculpture in Raffles Place, uses a variety of media in his practice. He has captured fast-vanishing cityscapes in his work, bearing witness to Singapore's transformation through the years.

He is not the only living Singapore artist to have set a new personal record in recent years.

In 2017, an acrylic on canvas painting by artist Ong Kim Seng, titled Nepal, was sold for HK$725,000 at Sotheby's Hong Kong.

Neither sale comes close, however, to Tan Swie Hian's ink-on-rice-paper work Portrait Of Bada Shanren - which sold for 20.7 million yuan (S$4 million) at the 2014 Poly Auction in Beijing, breaking Tan's earlier record for the most expensive work sold at an auction by a living South-east Asian artist.

Sotheby's head of South-east Asian Art, Mr Mok Kim Chuan, says: "For the past few seasons, Singaporean artists have been gaining attention at our auctions. We are thrilled this piece achieved a new auction record for Aw at Sotheby's Hong Kong, reflecting the market's healthy appetite for good quality works from notable Singaporean artists."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2019, with the headline 'Singapore painting goes for $198k'. Print Edition | Subscribe
