Singapore International Festival of Arts rolls out art work, workshops, shows online

SINGAPORE - Art lovers who miss the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) can look forward to online works by artists, performances and talk shows as organisers announce a virtual line-up of events this year.

Scheduled to run from this month (May) to December, Sifa v2.020 will also feature online content from four local arts groups that were commissioned to premiere new work at this year's festival.

The virtual line-up kicks off on 6pm, Monday (May 25), with a panel discussion chaired by Sifa 2020 festival director Gaurav Kripalani on Covid-19's impact on the arts.

Mr Kripalani, who has been invited to continue in his post for Sifa 2021, said in a release: "When this pandemic is over and it is finally safe to go out, I believe audiences will crave the cathartic and communal bond of sharing in a live performance together.

"The world will be a different place, as will the way we engage with art. Sifa v2.020 aims to bridge that interval whilst asking how we do that in the new normal."

Originally scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, Sifa 2020 has been postponed given the coronavirus pandemic. More than 73,000 people attended the festival in 2019, up from 55,000 people the year before.

Under Sifa's virtual line-up, audiences can expect livestreamed sessions with local and international artists who will offer their views on how creating art may change in the "new normal".

Arts practitioners seeking mentoring, guidance or inspiration in the current environment will be able to get insights from Sifa artists through virtual talks and workshops.

Local theatre companies Toy Factory, Nine Years Theatre, The Necessary Stage and The Finger Players will also present sessions and video podcasts centred around their productions. The groups are expected to premiere new work at Sifa 2021.

The series of virtual events will be available through the Sifa all-access online platform. This will also showcase online work by artists.

Over the next few weeks, Mr Kripalani and the Sifa team will continue engaging local and international artists to explore how they can be a part of Sifa v2.020.

Readers can subscribe to the Sifa e-newsletter or follow Sifa's various social media channels to receive updates on the artists who will be joining the line-up throughout the year.