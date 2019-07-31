Silver Arts 2019: Annual festival celebrating seniors and creativity to run from Sept 5 to 29

SINGAPORE - From golden oldies to new films by local directors, the public will have much to savour at an upcoming festival that celebrates seniors and creative ageing.

The Silver Arts festival, back for its eighth edition from Sept 5 to 29, features more than 30 programmes ranging from music and dance performances to workshops and a public art walking trail.

Highlights include Siong Leng Musical Association's An Evening Of Nanyin Jazz, which fuses Nanyin music with jazz and pop; Wadah Seni Entertainment's Soulful Silver Screen Melodies, a Malay music concert; and Those Were The Days, a concert by the Philharmonic Youth Winds featuring jazz singer Robert Fernando, as well as two seniors picked from an audition.

There will also be a programme of short films and feature films from Singapore and other Asian countries. These include two special commissions: Family Affairs, a Cantonese and Chinese film directed by Chai Yee Wei in collaboration with xinyao veteran Liang Wern Fook, and A Dream I Did Not Dream, by K. Rajagopal in collaboration with "dancing doctor" Uma Rajan. For the first time, seniors were invited to review and vote for the final lineup.

Over at the National Library building's plaza, the Silver Arts Exhibition will showcase the work of seniors who took part in arts and dance workshops earlier in the year. This Silver Arts programmes involve nearly 270 artists and arts groups, and will be conducted in English, Mandarin, Malay, Tamil and Chinese dialects.

As usual, the festival hopes to encourage inter-generational bonding.

This year, it has taken this one step further with the Date Your Grandparents campaign, which will encourage seniors and people aged below 60 to take part in programmes together and collect stamps which can be redeemed for collectibles.

Tickets go on sale from Aug 6. For more information about ticketing and programmes, visit https://artsforall.sg/initiatives/silver-arts.aspx