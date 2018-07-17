Premium
Setting the stage for play
The Theatre Practice rebrands its Chinese theatre festival as M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival Of Artful Play, diversifying beyond language-driven material and programming a wider variety of works
Performers and staff at The Theatre Practice often sport bruises or grazes from a rousing game of captain's ball.
Artistic director Kuo Jian Hong explains why: "It's very good for coordination, for focus, for seeing the macro. As an artist, as a director, the first thing I do is play games."
