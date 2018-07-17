Setting the stage for play

Dancer Goh Lay Kuan, 79, and actor Julius Foo, 53, are among seven actors and artists taking part in the non-verbal performance, The Ordinary And The Unspectacular.
Dancer Goh Lay Kuan, 79, and actor Julius Foo, 53, are among seven actors and artists taking part in the non-verbal performance, The Ordinary And The Unspectacular. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

The Theatre Practice rebrands its Chinese theatre festival as M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival Of Artful Play, diversifying beyond language-driven material and programming a wider variety of works

Published: 
1 hour ago
Arts Correspondent
akshitan@sph.com.sg
Performers and staff at The Theatre Practice often sport bruises or grazes from a rousing game of captain's ball.

Artistic director Kuo Jian Hong explains why: "It's very good for coordination, for focus, for seeing the macro. As an artist, as a director, the first thing I do is play games."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2018, with the headline 'Setting the stage for play'. Print Edition | Subscribe
