Sampan ahoy! i Light festival sets sail next week

A holographic boat "docked" at Marina Bay is one of 33 artworks that will go on display from next week as part of the upcoming festival i Light Singapore - Bicentennial Edition.

Sails Aloft, created by the Estonia-based Biangle Studio, was inspired by the sampan panjang (long dwelling boat) used by the Orang Laut sea nomads, as well as its racing boat variations.

The public will be able to see it from The Promontory and Mist Walk near the Marina Bay waterfront.

The annual i Light festival runs from Monday to Feb 24.

The sustainable light art festival, previously known as i Light Marina Bay, has been organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority since 2010 to add vibrancy to the Marina Bay precinct and encourage sustainable lifestyles.

Among the 33 artworks - by artists from 15 countries - that will go on display are light art installations and a multimedia show.

The festival is part of the islandwide bicentennial activities commemorating the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles. It will expand beyond the usual Marina Bay area to include the Civic District, Singapore River and Raffles Terrace at Fort Canning Park.

