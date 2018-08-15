Ride a bicycle to make it rain fire at Singapore Night Festival

SINGAPORE - Get on a bicycle and set fire to the rain at the Singapore Night Festival, the 11th edition of which will run from Friday (Aug 17) to Aug 25 in the Bras Basah and Bugis district.

Local collective Starlight Alchemy will invite visitors to pedal on a bike at their installation Ember Rain. The pedalling will transport charcoal to the top of a 5m-high tower, from which showers of sparkling embers will fall.

It is one of a record 14 installations at the festival, which also includes Aquatic Dream by local agencies Lekker Design and Auditoire. This latter work presents a glowing underwater forest with jellyfish and a swirl of fish on the lawn of the National Museum of Singapore.

Singaporean artist Suzann Victor, 58, constructs a temple-like structure from 1,600 magnifying lenses in A Thousand Skies, a glittering pavilion inside Raffles City mall that visitors can enter and watch their view of the world fracture.

Accountant-turned-artist Teng Kai Wei, 31, asks visitors to take a Leap Of Faith in his installation of the same name outside The Cathay mall, in which honeycomb-shaped panels light up when hopped on. It is inspired by his own leap of faith when he left his stable job to pursue his passion for art three years ago.

Festival programme director Jervais Choo says this year's festival will be less about big headlining acts and more about unexpected, interactive encounters within the nooks and crannies of the festival district.

"We invite everyone to explore the numerous interesting spaces around the precinct and participate and interact with the different acts, performers and art installations."

Last year's festival drew more than 700,000 people. Fewer are expected this year, partly because the festival areas are more constrained due to construction and the closing off of areas such as Armenian Street.