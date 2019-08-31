Relatability without release

REVIEW / THEATRE

EAT DUCK

Checkpoint Theatre

School of the Arts Studio Theatre

Last Thursday

There is nothing quite like a funeral for family drama. When their 72-year-old mother dies, four bickering siblings embark on a week long wake fraught with emotional breakdowns, estranged sons and endless heaps of paper money.

Playwright Zenda Tan’s debut script is immensely relatable, with recognisable character types: the grandson who regrets not spending time with Grandma while she was alive, the eager-to-please girlfriend who shows up every day, the overbearing brother who bullies everyone into the performance of grief.

The last is Jerry, the insufferable oldest son who has come down from Malaysia to get on his family’s nerves. Hang Qian Chou plays him so effectively that one gets stressed every time he comes onstage.

His is one of the stronger performances in a multi-generational cast of 11, not all of whom get room to shine, though Karen Tan and Jean Ng give as good as they get as his frustrated sisters, lending the play much emotional heft.

Aaron Yap’s lurid set and Liu Yong Huay’s lighting archly evoke the loudness of a Taoist void deck funeral – the neon-edged coffin is a nice touch – while past and present collide in the clash and chatter of Shah Tahir’s soundscape.

Like the seven-day wake of its premise, the play feels too long at times. It is at its best in its ensemble scenes, when the deftness of Claire Wong’s direction is most apparent, but can plod when characters break off into pairs.

This is not helped by some of the younger actors’ tendency to leave their lines hanging when they should be cutting each other off, as well as a methodical use of Singlish that sometimes feels too deliberate.

BOOK IT / EAT DUCK

WHERE: School of the Arts Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive WHEN: Till Sept 8, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 3 and 8pm; Sundays, 3pm ADMISSION: $45 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Advisory 16 (some mature content and coarse language). For more information, go to checkpoint-theatre.org

It is not all heavy stuff; Zenda Tan knows to leaven the mourning with comic moments, whether it is trying to navigate rituals nobody really understands or scotch-taping rips in the joss paper house so Grandma does not fall through the floor.

A funeral is meant to help mourners achieve emotional catharsis, but this play sets up conflicts and then proves remarkably obdurate in refusing resolution. There are no grand redemption arcs, no clear explanations for why certain rifts in the family exist.

Just as nobody can really eat the duck of the title, this is not the sort of play where you can expect to leave satisfied.

