Record-high visitorship to museums and heritage institutions in 2017

SINGAPORE - Museums and heritage institutions in Singapore are gaining popularity, with visitorship hitting a record high in 2017, according to data from the 2018 Singapore Cultural Statistics released on Wednesday (Jan 30).

Visitorship to national museums and heritage institutions - including National Gallery Singapore and the National Museum of Singapore - hit 5.4 million in 2017, up from 5.1 million the year before.

This is in tandem with record-high attendance of 11.3 million at free arts and cultural events, a figure released earlier, on Jan 22, by the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

The MCCY attributed the increase in museum visitorship to key showcases such as the National Museum of Singapore's special exhibition Witness To War: Remembering 1942. The museum drew 901,000 visitors in 2017, up from 777,000 the year before.

National Gallery Singapore drew 1.8 million visitors in 2017, up from 1.5 million the year before, helped by blockbuster shows such as Yayoi Kusama: Life Is The Heart Of A Rainbow and Century Of Light, which combined Impressionist paintings with works by two 19th-century South-east Asian artists.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said the findings show Singapore's arts and culture scene is "vibrant and thriving".

She added that the wide variety of arts and heritage events "are the result of hard work and dedication by our arts and culture practitioners, supporters, volunteers, and all who appreciate Singapore's culture and heritage".

Investment manager Ivy Goh, 41, visits museums and heritage institutions some 10 times a year to expose her two sons, aged six and four, to art and culture, and hopes to go even more regularly in years to come.

She recalls being impressed by exhibitions such as Century Of Light and Witness To War, especially their multimedia and interactive elements. "It's a very good way of introducing my sons to history, to things they don't get to see anymore."

While government spending on arts and culture rose to $840.7 million in 2017 from $720 million the year before, the data also shows that arts and cultural philanthropy fell in 2017 to $63.8 million from $74.3 million the previous year.