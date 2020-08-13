Raphael gave himself a 'nose job' in self-portrait

ROME • Italian painter Raphael probably did not like his nose and replaced it with an idealised version in his famous self-portrait.

That is the conclusion of Rome University scientists, who produced a 3D computer reconstruction of the Renaissance master's face from a plaster cast of his presumed skull made in 1833.

That year, the remains believed to be those of Raphael - hailed by his contemporaries as "the divine one" because he sought perfection through his work - were exhumed.

"He certainly made his nose look more refined," said Professor Mattia Falconi, a molecular biologist at the university's Tor Vergata campus. "His nose was, let's say, slightly more prominent."

Raphael died in Rome in 1520 at the age of 37 and was buried in Rome's Pantheon. His self-portrait, which normally hangs in Florence's Uffizi gallery but is currently in Rome for an exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the artist's death, was done about 15 years earlier, when he was clean-shaven.

It features the more aquiline nose that Raphael had included in other works in which he painted himself.

The reconstruction is of the way he may have looked closer to his death, when he wore a beard.

Prof Falconi, along with forensic anthropologists and other experts, reconstructed the face with tissue-layering techniques used by crime investigators. The result was a face similar to that of Raphael on an engraving by Italian engraver Marcantonio Raimondi, one of Raphael's students.

"When we finished, I said to myself: 'I've seen that face before,'" Prof Falconi, 57, said in a telephone interview.

Another similarity is with the subject of Portrait Of A Man, painted between 1512 and 1515 by Sebastiano del Piombo, a Raphael contemporary and rival.

"We have concrete evidence for the first time that the skeleton exhumed in 1833 belongs to Raffaello Sanzio," Prof Falconi said, referring to Raphael's name.

For centuries, there has been speculation that the bones exhumed in 1833 and reburied in a re-styled crypt may not have been Raphael's, as some of his students were later buried near him.

Popular myth has it that the Renaissance painter, who was said to have had an active sex life, succumbed to syphilis in 1520, though experts widely agree he died of pneumonia, possibly after visiting lovers late on freezing nights.

A 3D reconstruction "captures only 80 per cent of the original face, but there's no doubt about the result", Prof Falconi said. "It looks nothing like the students we know are buried there and it would be too much of a coincidence for a stranger to look so similar."

He said the only part of the face that could not be reconstructed this way were the ears - "but, fortunately, Raphael had long hair that covered his ears".

Confirmation that the skeleton is Raphael's opens the door to further analysis to determine hair and eye colour, but a project to re-exhume the body this year was put on hold due to the pandemic. If it resumes, Prof Falconi said his team would be interested in seeing how faithful the artist was to his real self.

"We know that Raphael often painted himself younger than his years and this model allows us to see him as he really was," he said.

A life-size 3D-printed bust of the man - dubbed the "prince of painters" by fellow artist and famed 16th-century biographer Giorgio Vasari - will go on display at the museum at Raphael's birthplace in Urbino in Italy's Marche region.

Despite his premature death, Raphael produced a vast oeuvre of seminal work, much of it at the Vatican, whose opulent museums include rooms filled with his frescoes.

Completed by Raphael's students after his death, they remain some of the Vatican's most popular rooms.

Not everyone was pleased with Prof Falconi's research. An art critic for Rome newspaper La Repubblica said it had produced a cheap "video-game version" of Raphael.

Prof Falconi said he hoped the tomb can be opened again someday for direct tests on the skull. This could resolve several mysteries, such as confirming what caused Raphael's death.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE