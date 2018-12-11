Polaroid art

Multidisciplinary artist Noreen Loh offers step-by-step instructions on how to separate the Polaroid image from a Polaroid photo and transfer it to another surface for decorative purposes. This is known as a Polaroid emulsion lift.

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

•Polaroid photo

•Penknife or sharp scissors

•Several trays of water (lukewarm or at room temperature)

•Brushes

•Plastic sheet or transparency

•White card paper (or another surface you want the image to end up on)

METHOD

1. Use a penknife or scissors to cut off the photo's white border and peel off the Polaroid's image (that is, the "emulsion") from the black backing.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



2. Submerge the image in water. Remove the white substance on the back of the image.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



3. Rinse the image in water. Soak it for five minutes.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



4. Slowly and gently, peel the image off the plastic coating. You can use a brush to help you. This could take 10 to 15 minutes.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



5. When the image has been removed, transfer it to a plastic sheet with the front facing upwards. Rinse it in water again.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



6. Transfer the image to a final surface and rinse it again to smoothen it.



ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



7. And there you have it - a Polaroid emulsion lift.