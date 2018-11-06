Poet Baudelaire's suicide letter sold for $367,000

PARIS • A letter written by 19th-century French poet Charles Baudelaire announcing his intention to kill himself was sold at an auction on Sunday for €234,000 (S$367,000), three times the expected price.

Best known for his collection of poems Les Fleurs Du Mal (The Flowers Of Evil), Baudelaire was 24 at the time he wrote the letter to his mistress Jeanne Duval in June 1845.

It was bought by a private collector, the Osenat auction house said.

Britain's Daily Mirror understands there was a bidding war between the buyer and another person before the letter was sold eventually. The buyer was not present at the auction.

"When you receive this letter I will be dead... I am killing myself because I cannot carry on living, I can no longer endure the ordeal of falling asleep or waking up again," Baudelaire wrote.

The poet stabbed himself, but failed to do any serious damage and lived for another 22 years. He died at 46 in 1867.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE