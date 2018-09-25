Podcast on communists, classic myths and Crazy Rich Asians

Listen to reporters Olivia Ho (above left) and Toh Wen Li talk about books in the headlines.
Listen to reporters Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li talk about books in the headlines.PHOTO: ST DIGITAL
Published
1 hour ago

Join Life reporters Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where they talk about books in the headlines and recommend reads fresh off the press. In this episode, they chat about Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and State Of Emergency by Jeremy Tiang, as well as new novels My Year Of Rest And Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh and The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: https://bit.ly/2xKCpdy

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 25, 2018, with the headline 'Podcast on communists, classic myths and Crazy Rich Asians'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!