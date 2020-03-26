Playwright tackled homophobia, Aids

NEW YORK • Revered American playwright, librettist and screenwriter Terrence McNally, whose long career earned him four Tony awards and an Emmy, died at the age of 81 while hospitalised in Florida on Tuesday, following coronavirus complications.

His publicist said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse that the esteemed artist was a lungcancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

An openly gay writer whose subject matter covered love, homophobia and Aids, his notable plays included Love! Valour! Compassion! (1994) and Master Class (1995), along with the musicals Kiss Of The Spider Woman (1992) and Ragtime (1996).

Tributes quickly poured in from Broadway, with Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame dubbing the prolific McNally "a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness".

"He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theatre was unwavering," tweeted British actor and comedian James Corden. "He will be missed by so many of us."

McNally is one of the first celebrities to succumb to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 16,900 people worldwide, according to the latest AFP tally. His death comes hours after veteran Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango died from it.

Born in St Petersburg, Florida, McNally was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He finished his English degree at New York's Columbia University in 1960, graduating with high honours. He first wrote for Broadway at age 23, building his reputation steadily throughout his 20s and 30s as a playwright with sarcastic flair who deftly challenged social norms and authority while maintaining an approachable appeal.

But it was not until 1987 that he became a household name at age 48, when he began cleaning up awards and ascending into the upper echelons of American playwrights.

His work Lips Together, Teeth Apart (1991) is considered a landmark play on the subject of Aids, while his comedic farce The Ritz (1975) featured unabashedly gay characters and was a mainstream hit.

"The world needs artists more than ever to remind us what truth and beauty and kindness really are," he said in accepting his lifetime achievement award last year at the Tonys, the annual awards for excellence in theatre. "Theatre changes hearts, that secret place where we all truly live."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE