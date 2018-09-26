Peter Pan origin story sets sail in Singapore

Peter And The Starcatcher is set in late 19th-century Singapore, a trading port rife with pirates keen to plunder

The Tony Award-winning play Peter And The Starcatcher offers a new origin story for beloved children's character Peter Pan. Pangdemonium's take on it, opening on Friday, sets the tale of boys versus pirates in 19th-century South-east Asia.

The play offers a backstory for characters made famous by author J.M. Barrie more than a century ago in his play and book, Peter And Wendy, about a boy who can fly and never grows up.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2018, with the headline 'Peter Pan origin story sets sail in Singapore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
