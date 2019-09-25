Paying for the privilege to pee

With a plot that revolves around preventing people from peeing and many a sly dig at the very genre it inhabits, Urinetown is a ridiculous musical.

It is also ridiculously difficult to pull off, as local theatre company Pangdemonium will testify. Their version of the Tony Award-winning musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, which premiered off-Broadway in 2001, runs from Friday until Oct 13.

It is toilet humour with hidden depths, says director Tracie Pang. "We want to entertain, but it's a musical with a bit of teeth."

Urinetown is set in the "most expensive city in the world", in which a "cross-border water crisis" has led to a government ban on private toilets.

Instead, people must pay to pee at public toilets operated by the monolithic Urine Good Company, owned by megalomaniac Caldwell B. Cladwell.

Those who pee for free are arrested and exiled to the mysterious Urinetown, never to be seen again.

When threatened with yet another pee-fee hike, the citizens stage a revolution, led by hero Bobby Strong - who has fallen in love with Cladwell's daughter Hope.

"The creators of this show chose something that was a basic human need, that we take for granted, and they took that away from the characters," says Pang, 51. "They took something that nobody likes to talk about and put it in the title. It's meant to be a piss-take."

Comedy aside, there are plenty of links one can draw between Urinetown and real-world problems. For instance, says Pang, the water shortage could well be what lies down the road in 20 years if nothing is done about climate change.

Actor Benjamin Chow, 29, who plays Bobby, sees in his character the idealism of Hong Kong's young protesters. As for the authoritarian Cladwell, actor Sean Ghazi says he looked closer to home for inspiration. "I'm Malaysian," he says. "Draw your own conclusions."

URINETOWN

Urinetown is hugely meta-theatrical, with characters breaking the fourth wall or complaining to one another about plot holes. Every song makes tongue-in-cheek references to other iconic musicals, making Urinetown a trove of Easter eggs for Broadway geeks.

It does not always make for easy listening. "It's difficult music, very discordant," says Ghazi, 50.

"It's Sondheim on steroids," adds Mina Kaye, 34, who plays his daughter Hope. Stephen Sondheim, a giant in musical theatre, is known for the complex polyphony of his musical numbers.

There are so many parts in the finale number of Act 1, adds Kaye, that two bars of music can take up an entire page of the libretto. "There are nine pages of haha's."

"The music is screwed up," says Ghazi. "But so is this world."

"It's on the audience to tune in to what they want to hear," says Chow. "But whatever you choose, you'll get something - funny, joyful, exciting."