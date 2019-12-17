Passing the baton

In Singapore's relatively young arts scene, some industry veterans have been grappling with the question of leadership succession - who will take over from them one day?

And so, from education to training programmes to providing decent pay, they are ramping up efforts to ensure when the time comes to hand over the baton, there will be suitable successors in the wings.

For many groups, nurturing talent early on is a big part of their succession-planning strategy.

Checkpoint Theatre, for example, started an Associate Artists' Scheme in 2013 to groom future leaders, while Bhaskar's Arts Academy's teaching wing, the Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society, provides a pipeline of talent.

In 2013, the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) - now in its 26th year - launched a residency programme to nurture young theatre professionals by giving them hands-on experience in directing, production, learning and engagement, as well as venue and arts management.

They hope to get more full-timers on board and find people who might one day lead the group.

Having family to take over the company also helps.

The 22-year-old Malay performing arts company Sri Warisan first spotted some of its potential successors when they joined the group as student members. Others are family members of 68-year-old founder Som Said, who want to help keep the company going.

Som's son Adel Dzulkarnaen Ahmad is the group's managing director; daughter-in-law Marina Yusoff is a performer, creative director as well as a human resource and public relations executive; and husband Ahmad Sawal is in charge of administration.

Succession planning does not weigh heavily on everyone's minds.

Nine Years Theatre's artistic director and co-founder Nelson Chia, 47, is more preoccupied with building up the company, which is only seven years old. There are plans, for example, to expand the ensemble and employ the core ensemble members full-time.

Chia is also sceptical about the idea of succession.

"I founded the company based on my beliefs," he says. "Instead of taking over the group, I'd rather people start their own company. What I want to pass on is a kind of training, a culture, a system, a practice. The structure and culture of actor-training - this is what I hope people will pick up and carry on. It need not be in Nine Years Theatre."

For groups that do want to look for the next generation of leaders, capabilities must be built.

The National Arts Council (NAC) says: "While artistic vision is important, succession planning is also about the governance and organisational capabilities of a company."

Hence, the need, it says, for professional development initiatives which help companies build a "strong and enduring administrative and financial infrastructure".

The NAC offers capability-development grants and scholarships for arts management and administration. The council has also launched the Lead The Way leadership programme, as well as a self-diagnostic tool called Pulse Check, which helps groups think about their strategic plans.

The Straits Times speaks to three groups to learn about their strategies for succession.

Checkpoint Theatre

Succession planning, theatre veteran Huzir Sulaiman says, is about taking a long-term bet on people.

Checkpoint Theatre, which he has been running with his wife and fellow artistic director Claire Wong for 17 years, has a scheme that nurtures selected theatre-makers and grooms them to become future leaders of the company.

"You can't wait for someone to say, 'Okay, I'm ready', then start training him or her. You have to guess. you have to make a bet on him or her," says Huzir, 46, during an interview in their Goodman Arts Centre office.

All this mentoring takes time and energy, but it is worth it, he suggests.

You can't wait for someone to say, 'Okay, I'm ready', then start training him or her. You have to guess. You have to make a bet on him or her. HUZIR SULAIMAN, joint artistic director of Checkpoint Theatre, on its scheme that nurtures selected theatre-makers and grooms them to become future leaders of the company

The younger theatre-makers get to hone their craft and, in turn, the company gets to stay relevant and programme "diverse voices and many different kinds of Singapore stories".

The Associate Artists' Scheme, as it is known, focused mainly on playwriting when it was launched in 2013, but since then, artists have been mentored in other areas such as directing and dramaturgy. They are also involved in education outreach.

"We have been systematically introducing a couple of people to various aspects of the life of running a company - which is a lot more than just the art-making," Huzir adds.

"It's the scheduling, the budgeting, the contracts, the relationship with stakeholders and co-presenters, marketing, fund-raising, corporate governance and reporting. It's a lot to learn."

Checkpoint Theatre has seven associate artists, ranging from playwright Faith Ng, whose critically acclaimed play Normal was first staged in 2015, to theatre practitioner and educator Adib Kosnan, who is also a member of Main Tulis Group, a Singapore playwriting collective.

Huzir - as do some other members of Checkpoint Theatre - conducts playwriting courses in education institutions, which is how he first spotted a few of the people who would become the company's associate artists.

One of his star students was Ng, 32, who is also the company's senior executive for engagement and development.

Her star student Zenda Tan, 23, who works as a teacher, staged her own debut play, Eat Duck, with Checkpoint Theatre this year.

Huzir says one of the challenges of succession planning is finding a balance between "letting associate artists know that they need to step up at some point and also not pushing them until they are ready".

Checkpoint Theatre is known for the emphasis it places on process and the way it gives writers space to develop their scripts.

It took Tan, for example, two years to complete the script for her play.

Playwrights get feedback as they draft their work and most scripts go through a Works in Development showcase - usually a staged reading with scripts in hand - with an audience who offers feedback.

Wong, 55, adds that it is also important to develop and find arts administrators, producers and production managers. "They are an equal leg of the stool and more needs to be done to attract such talent."

While some theatre groups are synonymous with the doyens who run them, Checkpoint Theatre is determined not to be among them.

"We don't want a company that is so personality-based," Wong says.

"As founders and joint artistic directors - and as artists - you definitely imprint much of your vision and passion onto that company.

"But we want Checkpoint to be a space not just for us, but also a platform for other artists - and for it to continue beyond us."

Bhaskar's Arts Academy

The teaching wing of Indian dance troupe Bhaskar's Arts Academy at Bras Basah Complex is a hive of activity on weekends.

Strains of carnatic music fill the air and students grapple with the classical moves of bharatanatyam and kathak. On the corridor outside, a group of girls try to squeeze in some last-minute practice.

Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society, which has about 500 students, has a 67-year-old history in Singapore and has seen nearly all the academy's performers and choreographers pass through its doors.

"Without teaching, there's no succession," says vice-principal Ambujah Thirunavukarasu, 47, who focuses on choreography and teaching - helping the company spot and nurture new talent.

We have enough Singapore dancers, so I don't have to bring in dancers from abroad. Succession already happened naturally, organically. SANTHA BHASKAR, artistic director of Bhaskar's Arts Academy, on the academy's teaching wing, Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society

A disciple of Bhaskar's Arts Academy's artistic director Santha Bhaskar, she joined Nrityalaya as a teenager and made a name for herself as a dancer at Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

"When I was learning, and Mrs Bhaskar taught me a particular music or lyric, she might choreograph two lines and then tell me, 'Can you go and work out the third one?"

"There was room for me to grow and explore. Slowly, she started passing the skill on," says Ambujah, who was raised by a single mother and spent much of her free time with the company. She co-choreographed her first production in the mid-1990s.

"Mr and Mrs Bhaskar were like parents to me. I felt I should give something back to the school. We need to keep the legacy going," adds the mother of three, whose children aged six to 13, also attend classes at the society.

Nrityalaya Aesthetics Society, formerly known as Bhaskar's Academy of Dance, was founded by the late K.P. Bhaskar in India in the 1940s before he established it in Singapore in 1952.

He was later joined by his wife Santha. The group started its performing arm, Bhaskar's Arts Academy, in 1993.

At Nrityalaya, students enter a diploma programme after several years of examinations.

Those who do well can audition to join Bhaskar's Arts Academy's core dancers' programme. Others with a talent for music are handpicked to join the academy's youth orchestra, Swathi.

"We have enough Singapore dancers, so I don't have to bring in dancers from abroad," says Santha Bhaskar, 80. "Succession already happened naturally, organically."

She adds that dancers with potential, who show interest in management roles, will be considered for these positions when there are vacancies.

Bhaskar's Arts Academy has 10 company dancers and 15 junior company dancers.

However, due to financial constraints, only 24-year-old Malini - who is Bhaskar's granddaughter and also a junior teacher at Nrityalaya - is employed full time.

Several other members of the Bhaskar family occupy key roles in the company: Meenakshy Bhaskar, 56, daughter of Bhaskar, helms its branch in California and is the principal of Nrityalaya and co-artistic director of Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

Her brother Ananda Mohan, 61, is the academy's chief executive officer and his wife helps with finance and administrative duties.

Bhaskar hopes the Government will do more to fund the teaching of traditional arts.

She adds that even with the help of small donations, the National Arts Council's Major Company grant and, when they qualify for it, the Cultural Matching Fund, Bhaskar's Arts Academy does not always make ends meet.

"It's a struggle. If we had more money, we could have more full-time dancers and engage full-time music composers and resident composers."

Toh Wen Li

Siong Leng Musical Association

When musician Lyn Lee, 27, heard the ancient Chinese music of nanyin for the first time, she did not like it at all. In fact, she thought it sounded like funeral music.

Her teenage self would be shocked to find out she now performs nanyin music on a regular basis - as a pipa player and singer for the 78-year-old Siong Leng Musical Association.

Lee discovered nanyin by chance - she had a polytechnic classmate who kept running off for performances with the group.

After being roped in to play the violin in one of its cross-cultural concerts, she found she liked the group's familial environment.

So, she became a member, picked up the pipa and is now one of five young full-time musicians being groomed to helm the association one day.

They bring a diverse set of skills to the table - with degrees in fields such as arts management and accounting - and have infused youthful energy into what some describe as a "living fossil of Chinese music".

Nanyin, literally "southern sounds", dates back to the Han dynasty and is traditionally sung in the southern Fujian dialect. String and pipe instruments are used for accompaniment.

To smoothen the process of succession, the five young full-timers have been entrusted with more responsibilities.

"People always ask, why does Siong Leng have so many young people? Especially as it's a subdued, ancient type of music," artistic director Lin Shao Ling, 54, says during an interview in the group's Bukit Pasoh Road shophouse office.

The answer boils down to a mix of long-term planning and serendipity.

As early as the 2000s, Siong Leng's executive director Celestina Wang, 53, worried about an ageing audience.

They began to experiment with fusion music and collaborated with different groups - such as jazz and gamelan players - to reach out to more young people.

The group, which also has 15 part-time musicians, is a family in more ways than one: General manager Seow Ming Xian, 26, and head of programming Seow Ming Fong, 23, are Wang's sons. Arts manager Lee and the elder Seow got married this year.

In 2009, Wang set a 10-year plan for the group to enhance its skills. Every year, it sends the teenage musicians to Fujian to train with a master, who would travel here too.

The efforts paid off. Siong Leng's education and outreach manager Lim Mingyi, 24, is now a nanyin instructor and some of its students get free tuition in exchange for a one-year artistic contract in which they are groomed by local instructors.

Wang and Lin have another reason to slacken the reins: They plan to open a South-east Asian hub for nanyin culture in 10 years.

"If they can help take over, those of us who have more experience will be able to spend more time on the centre," Wang says.

Of course, there are times when the generations clash.

Artistic director Lin says the past few years have been a balancing act between testing out new ideas and trying not to alienate the associations' regular audience.

"Of course, we run into disagreements sometimes," he says, with a nod to the younger members.

"But communication helps us hand over the baton smoothly - we know what they want and they understand what we are trying to safeguard."

Toh Wen Li