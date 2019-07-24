Other plays by young people

1984

The Young Company (TYC) - the Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) educational and performing platform for young people aged 16 to 25 - will stage an adaptation of George Orwell's 1984. TYC's programme director Daniel Jenkins says: "The play is very much about the spreading of information and how that information is expressed. That seems so relevant today, with all the fake news."

Where: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

When: Aug 22 to 24, 8pm

Admission: $30

Info: www.srt.com.sg/show/1984

Knots

Theatre group Stranger - founded by six artists who graduated from the youth wing of Drama Box - will present its first play as part of the Singapore Chinese Language Theatre Alliance New Works Festival. Knots explores language politics and the rigidity of systems such as bureaucracy. It tells the story of a woman in the underworld who needs to rush through her application for reincarnation.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sept 13, 8pm; Sept 14, 2 and 8pm

Admission: $30

Info: bit.ly/2GmpFPq

The Hawker

The Second Breakfast Company will stage The Hawker at the Aliwal Arts Centre, about nine people at a hawker centre on its last day before it closes down.

This comes about a year after the play was first staged at the Asian Youth Theatre Festival.

Asked what topics he thinks young audiences want to see in theatre, artistic director Adeeb Fazah, 27, says: "Hot topics, new points of view from people from different walks of life."

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, Multi-purpose Hall, 28 Aliwal Street

When: Nov 13 to 17, timings to be advised

Admission: To be advised

Info: thesecondbreakfast company.com