Other highlights: UP AND DOWN THE MOUNTAIN

UP AND DOWN THE MOUNTAIN
A concert by China's Martin Feng, a renowned player of the ruan, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Feb 15 and 16, 8pm
Admission: $38 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)
FOUR FOUR EIGHT
A play set in an actual bar by local playwright Liu Xiaoyi, inspired by the last work of iconoclastic British playwright Sarah Kane.
Where: The ExciseMan Whisky Bar, 02-27 Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue
When: Feb 19 to 23, 6 to 11.30pm
Admission: $58 from Sistic (includes one whisky, wine or mocktail)
Info: For ages 16 and above. This is a durational piece where audiences may enter and exit as they choose.
THE WAY OF ZHUANG ZI
A play by Taiwanese company Story Works, in which six strangers in an escape room game must decipher clues hidden in the teachings of Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zi. Things take a sinister turn when they discover a real gun.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Feb 22 and 23, 8pm; Feb 24, 2.30pm
Admission: $38 to $98 from Sistic. For ages six and above.
THAT WHICH CANNOT BE DIVIDED
A double-bill about prime numbers by choreographers Bulareyaung Pagarlava from Taiwan and Albert Tiong from Singapore. Both are former members of Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.
Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Feb 22 and 23, 8pm; Feb 24, 3pm
Admission: $38 from Sistic
PAINTED SKIN - AN OPERA IN CONCERT
The Singapore Chinese Orchestra fuses elements of Western and Peking opera in this adaptation of a classic horror story from Pu Songling's Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Feb 23, 7.30pm
Admission: $38 to $88 from Sistic
• For more information, go to www.esplanade.com/huayi