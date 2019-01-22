Other highlights: UP AND DOWN THE MOUNTAIN

UP AND DOWN THE MOUNTAIN

A concert by China's Martin Feng, a renowned player of the ruan, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 15 and 16, 8pm

Admission: $38 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

FOUR FOUR EIGHT

A play set in an actual bar by local playwright Liu Xiaoyi, inspired by the last work of iconoclastic British playwright Sarah Kane.

Where: The ExciseMan Whisky Bar, 02-27 Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue

When: Feb 19 to 23, 6 to 11.30pm

Admission: $58 from Sistic (includes one whisky, wine or mocktail)

Info: For ages 16 and above. This is a durational piece where audiences may enter and exit as they choose.

THE WAY OF ZHUANG ZI

A play by Taiwanese company Story Works, in which six strangers in an escape room game must decipher clues hidden in the teachings of Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zi. Things take a sinister turn when they discover a real gun.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 22 and 23, 8pm; Feb 24, 2.30pm

Admission: $38 to $98 from Sistic. For ages six and above.

THAT WHICH CANNOT BE DIVIDED

A double-bill about prime numbers by choreographers Bulareyaung Pagarlava from Taiwan and Albert Tiong from Singapore. Both are former members of Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 22 and 23, 8pm; Feb 24, 3pm

Admission: $38 from Sistic

PAINTED SKIN - AN OPERA IN CONCERT

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra fuses elements of Western and Peking opera in this adaptation of a classic horror story from Pu Songling's Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 23, 7.30pm

Admission: $38 to $88 from Sistic

• For more information, go to www.esplanade.com/huayi