Opening night of Teater Ekamatra's adaptation of A Clockwork Orange cancelled due to accident

SINGAPORE - The opening performance of Teater Ekamatra's A Clockwork Orange has been cancelled due to an accident, the group said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 25).

The Malay stage adaptation of Anthony Burgess' 1962 dystopian novel was slated to run from Wednesday to Sunday.

People with tickets to tonight's cancelled show will be contacted by Sistic, and can make arrangements to either watch the play on a different date, or get a refund.

Teater Ekamatra's production has been adapted by Zulfadli "Big" Rashid, is directed by Noor Effendy Ibrahim and stars Rizman Putra as the teenage delinquent Al.

For more information and updates, e-mail general@ekamatra.org.sg or visit www.facebook.com/TeaterEkamatra

BOOK IT / A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN: Thursday (Sept 26) to Sunday (Sept 29), 8pm; with additional 3pm show on Saturday and Sunday; Friday's show is sold out.

ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

INFO: Visit sistic.com.sg/events/orange0919

The play is performed in Malay with English surtitles. A Clockwork Orange is rated R18 and a valid identification card is needed for entry.