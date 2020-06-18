Online bookstore bands indie players together to take on Amazon

NEW YORK • In January, when Mr Andy Hunter, the publisher of a small press, started an online bookstore that he pitched as the indie alternative to Amazon, many in the book business had their doubts. Earlier efforts to create a portal for independent booksellers had done little to chip away at Amazon's market share, and even retailers like Barnes & Noble have struggled to compete.

Mr Hunter felt there was an unexploited opportunity. Seizing even a fraction of Amazon's sales would be a windfall for independent stores, which would receive a cut of the site's profits. He told investors that within two years, his site, Bookshop, could reach US$30 million (S$42 million) in annual sales, a projection that struck some as wildly optimistic.

Then, in March, the coronavirus pandemic forced bookstores across the United States to shut their doors. Hundreds of bookstore owners, many of whom could not enter their stores to fulfil online or phone orders, joined the new site.

Now Bookshop is on track to exceed US$40 million in sales this year, blowing past the sum that Mr Hunter initially hoped to reach by 2022. The site sold some US$4.5 million of books last month and more than US$7 million in the first two weeks of June. More than 750 bookstores have joined, and Bookshop has generated more than US$3.6 million for stores. The company is preparing to expand its operations to Britain later this year.

Some wonder whether Bookshop will remain a viable player in the online retail ecosystem as stores begin to reopen and customers who had turned to the site during the shutdown revert to in-store shopping.

Meanwhile, Amazon, which accounts for some 70 per cent of online book sales, has strengthened its position as the world's largest online retailer. It reported US$75.5 billion in sales during its most recent fiscal quarter, a 26 per cent increase from the year-ago quarter.

Mr Hunter is bullish about the potential for post-pandemic growth. The American Booksellers Association has more than 1,880 member stores and about 40 per cent of them have started using Bookshop.

"If it's sticky and it lasts beyond this Covid-19 crisis, it's going to really help bookstores thrive," he said.

Not everyone sees Bookshop's growth as a boon for independents. Last week, at a virtual town hall organised by the American Booksellers Association, some members questioned whether Bookshop was poaching business at a moment when stores need every sale.

Mr Hunter said the site was created to capture book sales from Amazon, not independents. "If we ever felt we were damaging indie bookstore sales in any way, we would change course," he said, according to a report in Publishers Weekly.

Some bookstore owners have bristled at the way that the site has been held up as their industry's saviour.



Mr. Andy Hunter, founder of Bookshop.org, is bullish about its potential for growth in the post-pandemic future. PHOTO: NYTIMES



"There's a significant danger to people thinking that this is saving bookstores," said Mr Brad Johnson, the owner of East Bay Booksellers in Oakland, California. "If people have any idea that they want to help bookstores, they should order directly from bookstores."

Mr Johnson, who has a page on Bookshop but mainly sells directly to customers through his store's website, says he's unlikely to stay on Bookshop. He worries that it will become "another large centralised competitor for us".

At Bookshop, orders are fulfilled through Ingram, a large book distributor, and mailed directly to customers, so stores do not have to have the books in stock or process inventory. Bookstores get 30 per cent of the list price - less than they would typically make from a direct sale - but do not have to pay for inventory or shipping.

Bookshop does not profit from the sales that go through particular stores. Instead, it makes money through its direct sales and from affiliate sales, when media organisations, book clubs and social media sites feature links to Bookshop in book reviews or other coverage.

Ms Danielle Mullen, the owner of Semicolon, a year-old bookstore in Chicago, joined Bookshop in mid-March. During April and May, Bookshop accounted for around 70 per cent of the store's roughly 1,800 orders. "It meant we could stay in business, and that's all we're trying to do," she said.

