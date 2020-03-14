NOVELIST CHIUNG YAO'S FACEBOOK BURNOUT: Citing fatigue, Taiwanese romance novelist Chiung Yao announced on her Facebook page she is turning off the comment function.

In her post on Wednesday, she wrote that she set up the Facebook account in 2017 while she was writing Before Snow Falls (2017), which is about her experiences in caring for her ailing husband, publishing and movie mogul Ping Shin-tao.

She said: "Time flies and I am 82. My eyesight and energy are not as good as before and Facebook has become my 'sweet burden'. I have maintained the page for you, but dear friends, I am really tired.

"I know how much all of you love me and I love all of you too. However, 'breaking, giving up and leaving' are (inevitable) in our lives. Can you allow me to leave and cultivate my mind?"

She said she would switch off the comment function in a few days and that fans who have written reviews after reading her latest book, Dream Of Plum Blossom Hero (2020), can tag her in their posts.

She is well-known for romance novels such as Misty Rain (1964), Six Dreams (1966) and Deep Garden (1969), many of which were made into movies and television dramas.

Her husband Ping died at age 92 last May.