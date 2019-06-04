LANG LANG FINDS HIS ALICE: World-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang announced his marriage to 24-year-old pianist Gina Alice Redlinger (both above) on his official Weibo account on Sunday.

"I found my Alice. She is Gina Alice," wrote Lang, 36, along with a nine-picture collage of the newlyweds' wedding photos. Lang's wedding announcement on social media has been flooded with congratulatory comments from artists and fans alike. The post has attracted nearly 860,000 likes and more than 213,000 shares, as of yesterday.

According to China Daily, the couple met in Berlin, Germany. The wedding, held in France, was attended by celebrities such as singer-songwriter Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan.

In a post yesterday, Lang thanked friends and relatives who attended his wedding. He posted photos of him and his bride playing the piano together, as well as ones of a joint performance by him and Chou.

Redlinger, who is of German and Korean heritage, graduated from Hochschule fur Musik und Theater Hamburg, one of the most prestigious academies of music in Germany, China Daily reported. Lang is the first Chinese pianist to be engaged by the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic and all major American orchestras.