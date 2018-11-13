Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

Indian Festival of Arts: Of superwomen and feisty females

Writer-actress Sharul Channa (left) will play various female characters in one-woman show Disco Sheela And Other Indian Superwomen, in which she addresses the pressures women face in trying to fulfil their various roles in society.
Leela Samson & Spanda Dance Company, helmed by famed bharatanatyam choreographer Leela Samson, will present Nadi - The River, inspired by ancient and contemporary poetry about India's rivers.
Many works at this year's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts delve into the role of women in society and the arts and how they are portrayed in myths

The role of women in society and the arts as well as their portrayal in classical myths come under the spotlight in this year's Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

Presented by the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, the 17th edition of the annual event runs from Friday to Nov 25 and is sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings' SPH Gift of Music.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2018, with the headline 'Of superwomen and feisty females'. Print Edition | Subscribe
