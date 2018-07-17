Artist Wong Keen’s of flesh and meat

The nude, the butcher shop and burgers - meat abounds in Singaporean artist Wong Keen's solo show at Artspace@Helutrans.
Flesh Matters is on display until Sunday and consists of 49 works, ranging in price from $8,000 to $380,000. There are 25 new paintings, including the 3m-tall and 6m-long The Aftermath, the most expensive work in the exhibition.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?