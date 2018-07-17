Artist Wong Keen’s of flesh and meat

The nude, the butcher shop and burgers - meat abounds in Singaporean artist Wong Keen's solo show at Artspace@Helutrans.

Flesh Matters is on display until Sunday and consists of 49 works, ranging in price from $8,000 to $380,000. There are 25 new paintings, including the 3m-tall and 6m-long The Aftermath, the most expensive work in the exhibition.