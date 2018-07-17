Artist Wong Keen’s of flesh and meat

Artist Wong Keen seen here with his work, Study Of Two Figures, has over the years explored the nude human form in calligraphic sketches, formless acrylic and now deliberately alongside raw meat or burgers.
Published
47 min ago

Artist Wong Keen's exhibition Flesh Matters was inspired by a meat market and several grocery shops in China

Arts Correspondent
akshitan@sph.com.sg
The nude, the butcher shop and burgers - meat abounds in Singaporean artist Wong Keen's solo show at Artspace@Helutrans.

Flesh Matters is on display until Sunday and consists of 49 works, ranging in price from $8,000 to $380,000. There are 25 new paintings, including the 3m-tall and 6m-long The Aftermath, the most expensive work in the exhibition.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2018, with the headline 'Of flesh and meat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
