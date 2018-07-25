Pan Lingling allegedly commented on relationships of Hong Huifang's children

In her latest comments on the spat with fellow actress Pan Lingling, Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang said it is “not a war, so there is no winner or loser”.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, the 58-year-old added that she never expected the news to go public and had wanted to tell only their mutual friends about it so that “they know what is going on”.

Pan, 49, told the newspaper that Hong “will always be my senior”, but that she will not comment further in case her words continue to hurt people.

She added: “This October is the fifth anniversary of me receiving treatment for breast cancer. I just want to live well.”

This comes after news broke of Hong severing her long-time friendship with Pan via a lengthy text message, which was sent to about 50 of their mutual friends, including Chen Xiuhuan and Chen Hanwei.

The two actresses have known each other for more than 20 years and have worked together as early as 1988, in the drama, The Golden Quest.

Unhappiness had apparently been brewing between the two for a while, but the last straw was when Pan allegedly made some comments about Hong’s children with fellow actor Zheng Geping – daughter Tay Ying, 22, and son Calvert Tay, 18 – at a gathering about a month ago.

A text message, allegedly from Hong to Pan, was anonymously sent to Shin Min Daily News, which reported that it contained 1,100 Chinese characters.

Part of the message referred to how Pan had made some comments about Ying’s past relationship, which had hurt her very much.

In it, Pan was also said to have passed comments about Calvert’s rumoured current relationship and suggested he get inoculated against sexually transmitted diseases.

Calvert is said to be dating actress Julie Tan.

Pan has since apologised to Tan’s mother for slandering her daughter, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

Also included in the alleged message from Hong: “I’ve decided that after I send out this message, we will only be colleagues.

“Do not anger me anymore! If you do so, I will send this out to more people!”

夕阳西下于掌心，光明磊落向前行。 夕阳西下于掌心，光明磊落向前行。 A post shared by Hong Hui Fang (@honghuifang) on Jul 19, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

Hong, her son, Pan and Tan could not be reached for comment.