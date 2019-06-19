NHB honours donors to heritage causes

Bridal shoes, exquisite batik pieces and rare postcards from Penang were among the artefacts that were donated to Singapore museums last year, adding to the nation's growing trove of tangible heritage.

The donors of these - and others who made significant contributions to heritage causes - were recognised for their contributions at the 13th Patron of Heritage Awards ceremony at the Asian Civilisations Museum last night.

Last year, the National Heritage Board (NHB) received a total of $6.5 million from 100 organisations and individuals in the form of artefact and cash gifts, and in-kind support.

A hundred batik pieces from three generations of the Oey family, who ran a Peranakan Chinese batik workshop in Pekalongan on the north coast of Java, were donated to the Peranakan Museum last year.

Ms Inge Trini Hendromartono, 60, who made the donation with her two sisters, said most of the works are highly intricate, and some took more than a year to make.

"Some of the fillings in the background are incredibly detailed... with not just dots, but tiny little flowers or tiny little triangles, and even little temples," said the handbag designer who now lives in the United States.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, the guest of honour at yesterday's ceremony, said that aside from safeguarding Singapore's treasures, another priority under the Our SG Heritage Plan is to make Singapore's heritage and culture more accessible to Singaporeans.

"This includes ensuring that our museums are inclusive spaces. Our patrons have an important role to play in this effort and can strengthen our work to reach out to diverse audiences, including groups with special needs and the elderly," she said.

The Peranakan Museum also received artefacts used in Peranakan wedding ceremonies, such as wedding shoes worn by the bride and groom.

These were among the more than 70 artefacts given by members of the Chia family, who also contributed other objects like portraits of their grandmother Wee Bee Neo, who was a well-known wedding mistress of ceremonies.

Avid collector Cheah Jin Seng donated more than 560 picture postcards of 19th-century Penang and Malacca to the Singapore Philatelic Museum.

The endocrinologist, who is in his late 70s, said that these complement his donation of more than 500 picture postcards of 19th-century Singapore made in 2006.

"They collectively form the history of a place, the soul and body of a place. They must be viewed together as a whole," said Professor Cheah, who has written several books about postcards.

"I collected them for the stamps initially but, as time went on, I found that the picture side was equally interesting."

In Singapore, picture postcards were first sent around 1897, and in Penang about a year later, he said. This means Victorian-era postcards are "generally the most difficult to find and the most valuable".

Others are notable because of the traces of postal history on them. Take, for example, a rare postmark of Siam on a postcard dated 1919 that was sent from Siam-occupied Kedah to France, or a postcard sent in 1901 from Penang to London, cancelled with an E&O Hotel postmark.

"Nothing belongs to you permanently," Prof Cheah added. "You just keep it for the next generation. To me as a collector, somebody who loves these cards, it would be a pity if (they) were sold and split up."