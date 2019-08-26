Multi-media exhibition at National Gallery Singapore to shed light on history of former City Hall building

SINGAPORE - The old City Hall building - now part of the National Gallery Singapore - has been the backdrop to some key moments in Singapore's history since 1929.

A multi-media exhibition now aims to shed light on the monumental structure's transformations over the years - from its original function as the Municipal Building to becoming home to the world's largest collection of Singapore and South-east Asian modern art.

City Hall: If Walls Could Talk opens at the Gallery on Sunday (Sept 1), and will run for two years in the City Hall Chamber on its third floor. Interactive screens, sound effects and animation will help make history come alive.

The former City Hall building wasn't always known by that name. It was the island's Municipal Building when it opened in 1929, and was renamed City Hall on Sept 22, 1951, when King George VI gave Singapore city status.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his eight cabinet ministers were sworn in at City Hall on 1959, forming the first fully-elected government of Singapore.

It was on the steps of the same building that Mr Lee recited the Proclamation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963, declaring the formation of the Federation of Malaysia with Singapore as a member state and signifying the end of British colonial rule on the island.

City Hall went on to house various government offices after Singapore became a sovereign state on Aug 9, 1965. Today the former City Hall and Supreme Court buildings form the National Gallery Singapore, which opened in 2015.

The City Hall: If Walls Could Talk exhibition culminates in a Social Wall, a large interactive screen which invites visitors to look closely at artworks and think about the historical and cultural contexts in which they were created.

Ms Suenne Megan Tan, the Gallery's Director (Audience Development & Engagement), says: "As a museum for the people, we wanted to create this exhibition so that City Hall can continue to be a place where important memories can be shared, and to which future generations of Singaporeans can return to learn and experience the connection between history and art."

Other related exhibitions at the Gallery include Listening to Architecture: The Gallery's Histories and Transformations, Law of the Land: Highlights of Singapore's Constitutional Documents, and Memories of City Hall. The latter, on display at the Singapore Courtyard from Sept 1 to Dec 29, features oral history interviews and archival materials shedding light on the lives of people based in the City Hall building from the 1960s to 1980s.

