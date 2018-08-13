Michael Chiang to restage transsexual comedy Private Parts in November

SINGAPORE - Michael Chiang will restage his 1992 play Private Parts from Nov 2 to 18 at the Drama Centre Theatre. It is the fourth professional staging of this comic and compassionate play, the first here to feature transsexual characters in leading roles.

Private Parts is presented by Chiang's new non-profit company, Michael Chiang Playthings, and is directed by Beatrice-Chia Richmond. She also helmed last year's musical Army Daze 2, the sequel to Chiang's Army Daze.

Chiang says in a press statement: "I wanted our inaugural production to be something that was quite close to my heart. Private Parts fits the bill on many counts - it's mainstream comedy with a dramatic edge, very Singaporean yet quite universal."

The script sticks to the 1990s setting. Jason Godfrey plays popular talk-show host Warren and Chua Enlai is Mirabella, the transsexual woman Warren encounters at a sex-change clinic. Shane Mardjuki plays Lavinia, another patient, and Zee Wong is their friend Edward. The cast also includes Jo Tan, Andrew Marko, Frances Lee, Hirzi Zulkiflie, Andy Cai and Andreas Chua.

Private Parts broke new ground when it was staged in 1992 under director Ong Keng Sen. Chiang points out that the word "transgender" was not common then. He adds, "to see it restaged now, in its original context, is quite exciting".

The team hopes the new staging will continue the conversation about diversity and inclusion in Singapore society.

In the press release, Professor Tommy Koh, who was chairman of the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Censorship Review Committee in 1992, notes that Singapore has changed since Private Parts debuted.

Book It

PRIVATE PARTS WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, 100 Victoria Street WHEN: Nov 2 to 18, Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm, Saturdays, 3pm and 8pm, Sundays 3pm. Additional 3pm show on Tuesday Nov 6. ADMISSION: $43 to $98 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

"I think we have matured as a people. The culture of tolerance and acceptance of diversity has grown stronger," he says. "Singapore has become more liberal and more open to new ideas and alternative views. Private Parts helped to bring about a paradigm change in Singapore theatre and I am glad that it has become a Singapore classic."