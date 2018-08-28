Memoir of Jobs' daughter paints a picture of a hurtful father

NEW YORK • When Apple founder Steve Jobs told his daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs that the Apple Lisa computer was not named after her, it was not a cruel lie to a little girl, she insists - he was teaching her "not to ride on his coattails".

When Mr Jobs refused to install heat in her bedroom, he was not being callous, she says - he was instilling in her a "value system".

When a dying Mr Jobs told Brennan-Jobs that she smelled "like a toilet", it was not a hateful snipe, she maintains - he was merely showing her "honesty".

It is a strange thing to write a devastating memoir with damning details but demand that these things are not, in fact, damning at all.

Yet that is exactly what Brennan-Jobs has done in a new memoir, Small Fry, and in interviews conducted over the last few weeks.

Thanks to a dozen other biographies and films, Apple obsessives already know the broad outlines of Brennan-Jobs' early life: Jobs fathered her at 23, then denied paternity despite a DNA match and gave little in financial or emotional support, even as he became a god of the early computing era.

Small Fry is Brennan-Jobs' effort to reclaim her story for herself.

The backdrop to her raw depictions of life with and without Mr Jobs is 1980s Silicon Valley, where artists and hippies mixed with technologists, ideas of how to build the future flourished, and a cascade of trillions of dollars was just beginning to crash onto the landscape.

She navigated a childhood on welfare with her mother, artist Chrisann Brennan, and an adolescence ensconced in her father's wealth. In passage after passage of Small Fry, Mr Jobs is vicious to his daughter and those around her.

Now, in the days before the book is released, Brennan-Jobs is fearful that it will be received as a tell-all expose and not the more nuanced portrait of a family she intended.

She worries that the reaction will be about a famous man's legacy rather than a young woman's story - that she will be erased again, this time in her own memoir.

On the eve of publication, what Brennan-Jobs wants readers to know is this: Steve Jobs rejected his daughter for years, but that daughter has absolved him.

Triumphantly, she loves him and she wants the book's scenes of their roller-skating and laughing together to be as viral as the scenes of him telling her she will inherit nothing.

Her forgiveness is one thing. What is tricky is that she wants the reader to forgive Mr Jobs too. And she knows that could be a problem.

After college, she left the United States to work in finance in London and Italy. She later shifted into design and then freelance writing for magazines and literary journals.

Now 40, she has long avoided publicity. She has never been profiled and she has carefully eluded most of her father's chroniclers.

There is one exception: screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, who called her "the heroine" of his 2015 Steve Jobs biopic.

Brennan-Jobs said she did not trust Walter Isaacson, who wrote the definitive, mega-selling biography of her father in 2011.

"I never spoke with Walter and I never read the book, but I know I came off as cold to my father and not caring whether he felt bad," she said late last month. "I was devastated by it. I felt ashamed to be the bad part of a great story. And I felt unresolved."

And so in Small Fry, she seeks to resolve some of that shame by describing how her childhood unfolded, who the key characters were and why it all happened.

She went back to Silicon Valley and interviewed her family, her friends, her mother's former boyfriends and her father's former girlfriend.

She began work on what would become Small Fry not long after her father's death in October 2011.

Years into writing, she felt rushed by her publisher, Penguin Press, and feared being "tarted up" and made to take advantage of her father's legacy.

She wanted to be with a smaller publisher that would work with her and give her more time. She switched to Grove, taking what she says was a 90 per cent cut in her advance.

One result of the delay is that Small Fry is entering the public conversation at a time when, across industries, formerly disempowered or ignored women are having their say about powerful men.

A memoir by Mr Jobs' firstborn was always going to be a publishing sensation, but Brennan-Jobs has inadvertently timed hers to land when the public is even more attuned to marginalised voices - and when many are having darker thoughts about the world Mr Jobs created with his attention-devouring devices.

NYTIMES

• Small Fry, which will be released on Sept 4, is available for pre-order (US$17.10 or S$23.40) on Amazon.com.