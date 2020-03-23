Malay theatre group Teater Ekamatra cancels play Berak

SINGAPORE - Malay theatre group Teater Ekamatra is cancelling its production Berak, after stricter safe distancing measures were announced last week (March 20) to reduce the risk of further local transmission of Covid-19.

The play was slated to be held from Wednesday (March 25) to Saturday (March 28).

It is a Malay adaptation of playwright Chong Tze Chien's Poop!, which centres on the aftermath of a man's death by suicide and its repercussions on his family. Directed by theatre-maker Mohd Fared Jainal, it stars Fir Rahman, Siti Khalijah Zainal, Siti Hajar Abdul Gani and Aidli "Alin'" Mosbit.

Teater Ekamatra said in a Facebook post on Sunday: "After careful deliberation and in consideration of the health and well-being of our audience, artists and crew, we think this is the most responsible action we can take."

Those who have bought tickets will receive a full refund through ticketing agency Sistic.

Alternatively, they can choose to donate the cost of their tickets to support the continuity of the theatre company. The donations will also help "to protect the minority voice during this crisis and to ensure that minority theatre has a future after", Teater Ekamatra said.

To donate, theatre-goers just have to inform Sistic when they are contacted on the cancellation. Those who want to make a bigger contribution can do it on this website.

The theatre group said that such donations would go a long way as every dollar they receive is matched by the Cultural Matching Fund.

"We thank you for supporting Berak, we share your disappointment, and we seek your continued understanding and support," wrote Teater Ekamatra's artistic director Fared and its company director and general manager Shaza Ishak in the Facebook post.

For more information, e-mail your query to feedback@sistic.com.sg or call Sistic on 6348-5555.