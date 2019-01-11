Lucy Liu in Singapore for art exhibition

American actress Lucy Liu is in Singapore for the first time for Unhomed Belongings, a joint exhibition with Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao, which opens tomorrow at the National Museum.

Liu, 50, is best known for starring in films such as Charlie's Angels (2000) and television show Elementary (2012 to present), but has also been creating art since she was 15 years old.

She was introduced to Rao, 43, by the museum and non-profit arts organisation The Ryan Foundation, which is co-presenting the exhibition.

Both artists work with found objects and explore themes of loss, destruction and salvage in their works.

The exhibition features 15 artworks by the duo, including Lost And Found by Liu, a series of handmade books into which she glued discarded items she picked up from the streets, and Pulp: A Short Biography Of The Banished Book, part of Rao's decade-long project about book and library destruction. The first portion of this work won the Jurors' Choice Award at the APB Foundation Signature Art Prize last year.

The exhibition is free and will run in the museum's Stamford Gallery until Feb 24.