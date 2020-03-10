Love letters to Bukit Panjang

Executing perfect handstands using bus handles and gracefully weaving up and down the central aisle, New Zealand-based Java Dance Theatre's artistic director Sacha Copland and her dancers want to change our perception of public spaces with their acclaimed performance, Back Of The Bus.

Since its New Zealand premiere in 2008, the dance has been performed at more than 17 arts festivals globally, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It is now in Singapore as part of this month's edition of the National Arts Council's (NAC) Arts In Your Neighbourhood (AYN).

It is slated to run over three weekends, from this Thursday to March 29 in Bukit Panjang.

For Copland, 38, who first imagined the thrill of dancing inside a bus as a child, the performance is a chance to interact with Bukit Panjang residents.

At a preview of the performance at the ComfortDelGro bus hub at Braddell Road, she says: "We want residents to remember the performance the next time they catch the bus and see the magic around them. When you have your daily grind, it's difficult to see the beauty in life and in other people."

Copland came to Singapore in October last year to audition local dancers for parts in the performance.

"We needed to find someone who could dance but could also act, coming close to the audience and interacting with them," she says.

The show's local collaborators include host Sabrina Sng, dancer Adele Goh and musician Syafiqah 'Adha.

Back Of The Bus is one of 40 family-friendly events taking place in eight locations around Bukit Panjang this month.

The NAC says the activities aim to encourage people to rediscover the neighbourhood, with some events taking place at unconventional locations such as Pang Sua Pond.

Ms Elaine Ng, NAC's senior director of engagement and participation, says: "As the arts have the ability to lift spirits and unite communities in challenging times, the 14th edition of AYN is especially meaningful.

"We hope Singaporeans will take time to encounter the arts in Bukit Panjang and around the island, and in doing that, experience and appreciate the beauty of the arts right at their doorstep with family and friends."

The programme also includes events such as a street art trail, The Outer Space, curated by local street artist Zul Othman, known by his moniker Zero, and a one-man performance by Julius Foo titled A Collection Of Things.

Foo takes on the persona of Uncle Teong, a karung guni (rag and bone man) who brings the audience on a trip down memory lane in an interactive performance.

Conceptualised by theatre-maker Isabella Chiam and writer-director Cherilyn Woo, A Collection Of Things came about as the two brainstormed ideas for their collaboration by drawing from their childhood experiences.

Says Woo: "We wanted to recreate the character of this personable man who goes from door to door, and knows his community and collects memories about the places he inhibits.

"Using him as a bridge to the present, we hope our audience will feel encouraged to share their stories. At its root, the play is a love letter to Bukit Panjang."

Admission is free for all events except Back Of The Bus, for which there is a nominal fee.

The next edition of AYN will run from Nov 12 to 29 at a yet-to-be-disclosed neighbourhood.