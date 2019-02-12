Louvre Abu Dhabi introduces Rembrandt, Vermeer

ABU DHABI • The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first museum to carry the famed name outside of France, announced on Sunday it will roll out works by Dutch masters Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer this month.

Works by the two artists are part of the gallery's first exhibition this year, entitled Rembrandt, Vermeer And The Dutch Golden Age: Masterpieces From The Leiden Collection And The Musee Du Louvre.

The exhibit, on display in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital from Thursday to May 18, is dedicated to Rembrandt, Vermeer and the famed "fijnschilders" - fine painters known for their detailed work - of the Netherlands.

"Rembrandt is a master of the Golden Age," museum head Manuel Rabate told Agence France-Presse. "He's a universal genius, he's connected to the world."

The exhibition features 95 works, including Vermeer's Young Woman Seated At A Virginal alongside Rembrandt's Portrait Of A Man and Study Of The Head And Clasped Hands Of A Young Man As Christ In Prayer.

The museum has also acquired Rembrandt's Head Of A Young Man, With Clasped Hands: Study Of The Figure Of Christ as part of its permanent collection.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi was inaugurated with great pomp in November 2017 - nearly five years behind schedule - by French President Emmanuel Macron and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Zayed Al-Nahyan.

It was marketed as "a universal museum" celebrating cultural exchange and tolerance.

The museum has reportedly cost the UAE around US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion), including upwards of US$500 million to use France's Louvre brand.

Officials have not confirmed the price tag.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE