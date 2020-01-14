Life on stage

The Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival Of Arts has become as much a part of Singapore's Chinese New Year festivities as the inevitable lohei lunch.

In keeping with tradition, the 18th edition of the annual festival offers a cornucopia of performing arts treats from Chinese diasporic communities.

The Hong Kong Repertory Theatre and GroundZ-0 are staging thought-provoking productions in the smaller studio spaces.

The former's Cantonese play, Principle, was a sold-out hit in the territory and its focus on the pressures of an education system is likely to resonate with Singaporean audiences. GroundZ-0 challenges audiences to become jury members to judge a bloody murder mystery in Prism Of Truth.

Dance fans can look forward to the autobiographical dance solo, Almost 55, created for Hong Kong dancer Qiao Yang by Taiwanese choreographer Chou Shu-yi.

For a headline production with an unexpected twist, check out the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's adventurous experiment, Unspoken Melodies - Silent Film Classics In Concert, which will pair the strains of Chinese music with the silent movie antics of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.