Less is more: The art of keeping it simple

See the transformation of National Gallery Singapore's Gallery & Co retail cafe, which underwent a complete makeover based on British artist Martin Creed's work, as part of a new exhibition on minimalism.
One of Japanese artist Tadaaki Kuwayama's early works, Blue TK684-60 (1960), painted in New York, when he was in his 20s. Room for one colour (above), a 1997 work by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, is part of the exhibition, Minimalism: Spac
Room for one colour (above), a 1997 work by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, is part of the exhibition, Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE
One of Japanese artist Tadaaki Kuwayama's early works, Blue TK684-60 (1960), painted in New York, when he was in his 20s. Room for one colour (above), a 1997 work by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, is part of the exhibition, Minimalism: Spac
One of Japanese artist Tadaaki Kuwayama’s early works, Blue TK684-60 (1960), painted in New York, when he was in his 20s.ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG
Gallery & Co has been turned into British artist Martin Creed's Work No. 1343, in which every item, from crockery to furniture, is unique.
Gallery & Co has been turned into British artist Martin Creed's Work No. 1343, in which every item, from crockery to furniture, is unique.PHOTO: GREGORY MARC LOO

Explore the roots and impact of the Minimalist art movement at a mega-exhibition at National Gallery Singapore and ArtScience Museum

Published: 
1 hour ago
Arts Correspondent
akshitan@sph.com.sg
naraitai

Mention "minimalism" and one thinks of geometric objects, neutral colours and a life lived with few material possessions.

But a little-known fact about the 20th-century art movement, which radically changed how art was created and presented, is that it has its roots in Asia.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 20, 2018, with the headline 'Less is more'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 