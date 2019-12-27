Legendary Berlin dance hall faces uncertain future

BERLIN • The dance floor of Claerchens Ballhaus has seen it all: from its first tangos in 1913 to balls for war widows to the Cuban rumba banned by the Nazis.

The legendary Berlin institution with a 106-year history has even seen the Macarena and, more recently, was used as a set for a Quentin Tarantino film.

Now Claerchens Ballhaus is facing an uncertain future.

After a blow-out New Year's feast, the dance hall will close on new year's day, next Wednesday, for a "complete renovation" under new ownership and nobody knows when it will open again.

Under the disco ball, where septuagenarians in high heels rub shoulders with hipsters, there is a lot of concern, because a growing number of nightclubs have closed in Berlin in recent years due to the sharp rise in property prices.

But Mr Yoram Roth, the Berlin-born property investor who bought it last year, said: "My clear aim is to protect Claerchens Ballhaus."

But Mr Roth, who plans to rent out the dance hall as a venue for corporate events and weddings, could not specify when it will open again.

Ms Marion Kiesow, a regular and the author of a book about Claerchens Ballhaus, said the main concern among patrons was that it would stop being "an accessible place to go to in a chic area".

The area around Claerchens Ballhaus - the historic heart of Berlin - has been transformed over the past decade by investors drawn by the property boom.

Art galleries, a Michelin-starred restaurant and lofts surround it and Claerchens Ballhaus, with its peeling facade and reasonable prices, has become an anomaly.

Many Berlin nightlife institutions have been forced to close in recent years and many more are under threat.

Claerchens Ballhaus opened under Emperor Wilhelm II on Sept 13, 1913 and survived two world wars.

It was there when the Berlin Wall went up and when it fell, was used in director Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009) and visited by Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017.

Up a flight of creaky stairs from the dance floor is a hall with scuffed walls and giant mirrors that Ms Kiesow said were cracked by bombs falling during World War II.

In the summer, tables are put outside, lights are hung from the trees and the courtyard is criss-crossed by waiters carrying Wiener schnitzels from the kitchens.

LONELY HEARTS

The dance hall was named after its first owner Clara Buehler, who ran it for more than half a century before her death in 1971 in the half of a divided city that then belonged to communist East Germany.

"Claerchen" is a German diminutive for Clara.

The dance hall has also become known as a place where lonely hearts can find love at weekday evening waltz lessons or bigger orchestra nights at weekends.

The cloakroom was run for 50 years by another Claerchens Ballhaus legend Guenter Schmidtke, who had cautionary words for girls looking for love.

The white mustachioed gentleman, who retired at the age of 81 in 2015, would tell the new arrivals: "You won't only find prince charmings in there!"

