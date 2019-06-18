Learn your mother tongue through the arts

This weekend, a group of children aged four to eight will immerse themselves in an overnight Mandarin arts camp in Waterloo Street, taking on the role of players in a story as they build fortresses, cook and puzzle over problems together.

The camp is a first for M1 Patch! A Theatre Festival of Artful Play, an event organised by The Theatre Practice, which is known for its Mandarin productions.

The festival features a slate of Mandarin, English and multilingual events for children as well as adults, ranging from plays to storytelling to talks. "A mix of flavours", promises artistic director Kuo Jian Hong.

As people lament the falling standards of mother tongues in Singapore, where English has long been the favoured lingua franca, experts suggest that arts activities can be a fun and less intimidating way to spark interest in these languages.

A slew of events on the horizon, ranging from the M1 Patch! festival to Pesta Raya, the long-running Malay festival of the arts which kicks off on June 27, may be avenues for young people to practise and improve their mother tongue.

There are also ongoing programmes such as the student docents' training programme (mother tongue), where students conduct guided tours through National Heritage Board's heritage institutions in Singapore's three official mother tongues.

The programme was launched at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in 2011, followed by the Malay Heritage Centre in 2014 and the Indian Heritage Centre last year. More than 1,120 students from 18 schools have been trained to conduct these tours so far.

WHERE: Different venues at The Theatre Practice, 54 Waterloo Street WHEN: Saturday to Sept 1, various timings ADMISSION: Various prices. Some events are free INFO: www.practice.org.sg/en/m1patch PESTA RAYA - MALAY FESTIVAL OF ARTS WHERE: Various locations at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: June 27 to 30, various timings ADMISSION: Both free and ticketed programmes available INFO: www.esplanade.com/pestaraya

River Valley High School student Vanessa Tan, 16, who speaks English at home, manages to hold her own when she guides visitors through part of the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's exhibition of satirical Chinese cartoons.

Her task is to explain the context of an early 20th-century cartoon of a portly Qing official turning into a "rice barrel" or "fantong", which also means "good-for-nothing".

"After we wrote our scripts, we received feedback and were introduced to some new phrases," says the Secondary 4 student in Mandarin, peppering her speech with the occasional English word.

For example, she learnt the term "jiu nang fan dai" ("wine sack and food bag"), an idiom which means "useless person".

The Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, meanwhile, has developed a teaching toolkit that shows how drama techniques can be incorporated into the teaching and learning of Chinese.

Dr Chan Chiu Ming, the centre's dean of academic affairs and senior lecturer, says that when the toolkit was used in schools as part of a trial after it was first published in 2013, students and teachers felt Chinese lessons were more lively and engaging. The students also expressed themselves more spontaneously. The toolkit has since been used in secondary schools.

Songs, too, can help a person improve his grasp of his mother tongue.

In his doctorate thesis completed last year, Dr Jeyarajadas Pandian, a principal master teacher at the Academy of Singapore Teachers found that exposing young people to lyrics by celebrated Tamil poet Kannadasan - and getting them to take part in exercises based on the songs - helped enhance their language skills. The values embedded in the songs, he adds, also helped students appreciate them better.

The study of 100 higher Tamil-language students in Singapore demonstrated that after 10 weeks of exposure to these songs, participants expressed themselves using more complex - and grammatically correct - sentence structures, better pronunciation, and more and literary and figurative turns of phrase.

Adds Dr Pandian: "The stiffness of the student-teacher relationship can be loosened through music... When a child is joyful in learning the language, he learns it for life."

Educator Djohan Abdul Rahman, who used to teach at the now-defunct Bishan Park Secondary School, agrees with this assessment.

He has used dikir barat performances - with lyrics written by him or his students - to elevate students' Malay skills.

And it worked, he says, recalling that students became more enthusiastic about language learning and would use more idioms in their compositions.

Another mother-tongue event on the calendar is the annual Tamil Language Festival, which ended in April this year and featured performances such as puppetry, plays and a Tamil SingPoWriMo poetry competition that was orchestrated primarily through social media.

Mr R. Rajaram, chairman of the Tamil Language Council which helps organise the festival, says that after it started introducing more arts events such as drama to the festival five years ago, the number of young people taking part in - and attending - the festival went up.

TUITION VERSUS ARTS PROGRAMMES

But the arts should not be seen as just a means to linguistic achievement.

"If you see the arts (merely) as a tool to help young people become more interested in their mother tongue, you aren't quite getting the full benefit of these arts activities," says Kuo in Mandarin.

She adds that the centre's regular arts sessions for children, which run on Saturdays, are conducted in Mandarin and aim to transmit positive values.

"If parents don't agree with our ethos and want their kids to only learn Mandarin, they should send them to a tuition centre," says Kuo, who suggests that when children use their mother tongue at The Theatre Practice, they do so without fixating on the fact.

"To us, the language is 'invisible'. We want children to first and foremost enjoy coming here to play, to communicate with their teachers and see this as a safe space where they can be an individual and also learn the value of being part of a group... Language becomes a means of communication. I give you an instruction in Mandarin and as you play, you don't think, 'I'm learning Mandarin now.'"

The Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism, established in 2011, supports innovative community-led initiatives - such as storytelling, drama and music - which promote bilingualism, with pre-school bilingualism as a focus. It supported 41 projects last year, of which 24 were arts-related - up from seven arts-related projects supported in 2012.

Events supported by the fund range from The Nursery Rhymes Project: Paint Our Songs book and CD set, which introduces young children to Mandarin nursery rhymes; to the Students' Talent Competition(s) where students used Tamil in poetry, drawing and short film-making.

Another past recipient is the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Arts and Cultural Troupe, which has been running arts and cultural classes for more than 30 years, with activities ranging from drama to Chinese calligraphy to hosting.

Mr Perng Peck Seng, executive director of the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Cultural Academy, says: "Drama and theatre create platforms where children can practise languages. Cultural content such as idioms and folklore are also introduced in theatre, deepening children's learning experience.

"For example, when students act out scenes from (Chinese tale) The Magical Brush, they learn the origin of the idiom 'a stroke of magic', while being fascinated by the story of a brush that could bring life into whatever it painted."

One of the challenges they face is the mindsets some parents have.

"Unlike tuition centres, we do not offer the quick fixes and high-impact academic achievements that these centres often prize themselves for. Pragmatic parents who seek to reap the highest and fastest return of investment for their time and money may get impatient, although their children enjoy our classes very much."

Ms Kow Xiao Jun, 28, a producer at the Young People's Performing Arts Ensemble, a Mandarin group, voices similar sentiments.

While she has seen more young parents taking their children to these events, she says it is still generally a challenge getting adults to realise the value - and "long-term benefits" - of the arts.

There may also be little point in telling children that Chinese should be learnt because of the rise of China.

Associate professor of Chinese literature at NTU, Quah Sy Ren says of Chinese: "If one perceives and feels that the language is relevant to his or her interests, concerns and existence, it will be easy for him or her to pick up or use the language without much pressure. I think we should move away from telling people that there is an emerging China powerhouse. That is too distant, too abstract, and may not have immediate relevance to many Singaporeans."

Associate professor Aw Guat Poh from the NIE says that while many "excellent events" have been supported by the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning, it is important to find ways to use one's mother tongue every day.

"By establishing cultural events specifically targeted to the preservation of the mother-tongue language, we may be sending the superficial message which might lead to the misconception that these languages have limited space in real-world and day-to-day usage.

"Instead of encouraging younger Singaporeans to be more interested and proficient in their mother tongues, it may cause them to treat their mother tongues as a relic they might otherwise find in a theatre or museum - something to be admired and appreciated once in a while, but not utilised daily."