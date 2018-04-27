Award-winning Kinky Boots musical debuts in Singapore on Oct 5

SINGAPORE - The award-winning Cyndi Lauper musical Kinky Boots debuts here on Oct 5 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets are on sale now for the show, which runs until Oct 14 and comes straight from Broadway.

The cast has not yet been confirmed for Singapore though it is likely to be the touring troupe. The musical is still showing in New York through the rest of this year.

Based on a 2005 movie of the same name, Kinky Boots is the story of a father-son team whose struggling shoe business gets a leg up making stilettos for drag queens.

Lauper, a Grammy Award-winning musician and singer, is the composer and lyricist for the musical which premiered in 2012 in Chicago and in Broadway a year later. The book is by Harvey Fierstein, award-winning writer of nightclub drama La Cage Aux Folles.

Kinky Boots won six Tony Awards in 2013, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lauper) and Best Choreography (from director Jerry Mitchell of The Full Monty fame). The original Broadway cast recording of Kinky Boots, with tracks such as Everybody Say yeah and Sex Is In The Heel, won the 2014 Grammy Award for best musical theatre album.

There has also been an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016, and a production in Germany. A United States-widetour played in 80 cities. There have been two Korean productions and a Japanese production.

Tickets to Kinky Boots start at $65 and are available from sistic.com.sg