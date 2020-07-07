Kids' Gothic adventure full of thrills and whimsy

CHILDREN'S

THE UNADOPTABLES

By Hana Tooke

Puffin Books/Paperback/372 pages/ $27.82/ Available at goguru.com.sg

4 stars

In the autumn of 1880, five babies are abandoned at an Amsterdam orphanage, tucked into a tin toolbox, a coal bucket, a picnic hamper, a wheat sack and a coffin-shaped basket respectively.

Deemed "unadoptable" by the cruel Matron Gassbeek, the band of misfits - Lotta, Egg, Fenna, Sem and Milou - spend the next 12 years disdained for their lack of "sellable qualities".

For instance, Lotta may be an engineering whiz and Sem an excellent dressmaker, but potential parents turn up their noses because they think boys should do maths while girls should sew.

And so the orphans, who dream of nothing more than finding a real home, are pushed to eventually "adopt themselves".

Dutch-British author Hana Tooke's quirky, inventive middle-grade novel brilliantly portrays the dynamics of children's friendship, which shimmers in the gloomy setting.

When Gassbeek tries to sell them as slaves to Rotman - a sinister sailor whose smiles are "all teeth and no soul" - the five children flee across frozen canals and past dark alleyways, following a cryptic clue Milou believes will bring them home to her parents.

They reach an abandoned windmill once owned by puppet-maker Bram Poppenmaker. Little is left behind besides a deserted workshop, a half-written story scrawled in an old notebook and yet another mystery to solve.

Tensions rise as Milou becomes more self-absorbed, nosy neighbours risk exposing the children and Rotman continues to prowl.

Besides being immensely likeable, Tooke's protagonists also sound completely natural - a rare feat for adult writers of middle-grade fiction.

They are smart but not sophisticated and their humour, be it casual banter or slapstick silliness, is realistically funny for readers of all ages.

Milou's vivid imagination and wild ideas are balanced by Lotta's sharp wit and love for logic, while Sem and Egg are soft-spoken but always there to offer sound advice or a kind word. Fenna, who is mute, keeps the group going with her gentle and caring nature.



Tooke, who grew up in the Netherlands, brings the country's landscape to life with rich descriptions, from the "tall and gangly" canal houses to the air "so fresh it tickled Milou's nostrils".

The author's penchant for the peculiar makes for a thrilling Gothic adventure, as the children meet every challenge with absurdly ingenious ideas, often involving theatrics such as fireworks and life-size puppets. Mentions of spirits, werewolves and ghouls add to the deliciously spooky atmosphere.

While Tooke's writing has echoes of authors such as Roald Dahl or the Grimm Brothers, it is much less haunting and more whimsical.

Though she uses monsters and nightmares as metaphors to explore heavier themes of death and loss, Tooke sometimes risks oversimplification. When a character likens dying to a "dream in which you can be happy and at peace forever", it feels too sentimental.

The themes of identity and belonging are much more fleshed out, as Milou discovers families come in various forms - and that she has already found hers, however unusual it may look.

It is a satisfying end to a punchy debut written in celebration of all that is weird and wonderful.

If you like this, read: The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2008, $16.91, available at bit.ly/ GraveyardB_Gaiman). After his parents and sister are brutally murdered, a boy escapes to a graveyard, where he is raised by its otherworldly inhabitants. Years later, he goes in search of his family's history and finds that their murderer is still hunting for him.

