Jeff Koons' tulips blooming in Paris

PARIS • They took three years to blossom, but Jeff Koons' tulips are finally in full bloom.

At a ceremony in Paris over the weekend, the American artist dedicated the sculpture to friendship between France and the United States, and victims of terrorist attacks in the city and across France.

The ceremony drew a three-year saga to a close, in which French cultural figures bickered about the monument's location and significance, and questioned Koons' motives in creating it.

At the inauguration ceremony, Koons said: "The sculpture Bouquet Of Tulips was created as a symbol of remembrance, optimism and healing."

Made of bronze, aluminium and stainless steel, it is 12.5m tall. An outstretched hand holds 11 colourful tulips and evokes the hand of the Statue of Liberty holding her torch.

Koons said it also echoed Picasso's Bouquet Of Peace, a 1958 lithograph.

Koons announced the gift of a sculpture to the people of Paris in November 2016, months after the then-American ambassador to France had asked him to create a tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

But Koons donated only the concept for Bouquet.

The production, costing US$3.8 million (S$5.2 million), was raised by French and American donors.

In an interview in Paris last week, Koons said he added US$1 million of his own money, after delays led to spiralling costs.

The tulips were supposed to be installed in 2017 in a plaza in front of the Palais de Tokyo museum, which has a view of the Eiffel Tower.

But the pavement was not strong enough to support the sculpture and that was not the only problem.

In January last year, French artists, politicians and cultural figures asked for the plan to be abandoned, arguing in a letter to the newspaper Liberation that the gift "was opportunistic and cynical".

The signatories, including film-maker Olivier Assayas and two former culture ministers of France, complained of Koons' closeness with luxury brands and said its installation in such a prominent Paris location "would amount to advertising or product placement".

The plan to place the monument in front of the Palais de Tokyo was dropped in May last year.

The idea for the tulips looked set to fade away until the project received a lift in autumn last year with the nomination of Mr Christophe Girard as the top culture official in City Hall.

He invited Koons to visit the gardens of the Petit-Palais, an art museum near the Champs-Elysees.

Koons "was like a child walking on the moon" when he first saw the gardens, Mr Girard said, and the artist agreed to let the tulips be installed there.

Mr Girard added that Paris needed time to heal from the attacks, but would now be able to appreciate Koons' gift. "As you grieve, what you want is a short note and not too many flowers," he added.

At the inauguration ceremony, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city was used to "storms" and controversies around works of art.

But, if you are offered a gift, "you accept it, especially those gifts that come from the heart and are dedicated to life, to optimism".

Koons hopes his tulips would become part of the local landscape and that Parisians would interact with them.

Mr Girard expressed a wish that citizens would use the sculpture as a backdrop for important occasions, like wedding photographs or proposals. But he acknowledged that not everyone would be pleased.

"I can already hear people say, 'It's so kitsch, it's so American'," he noted. "But some excess in a beautiful place, that represents Paris pretty well."

