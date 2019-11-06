Irish writer Edna O'Brien picks up French prize for Boko Haram book

PARIS (AFP) - Veteran Irish writer Edna O'Brien was honoured with a special prize on Tuesday (Nov 5) after her latest novel narrowly missed out on France's Femina award for foreign fiction.

Girl, which tells the story of a young woman abducted by Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, has been hailed by critics.

The Observer said it showed "audacity and tact". The Guardian marvelled at how "O'Brien appears to be more unafraid of experiment and risk than ever" at the age of 88.

While the all-female jury of the Femina handed their top foreign fiction prize to Spanish novelist Manuel Vilas for his autobiographical Ordesa, they created a special award for O'Brien to honour her life's work.

O'Brien, whose career began nearly 60 years ago with her Country Girls trilogy, won the PEN/Nabokov award in New York last year for a career of "breaking down social and sexual barriers for women in Ireland and beyond."

Vilas's tome, which topped many critics' book-of-the-year lists in his native Spain, tells of the death of his parents and his struggle to come to terms with the big questions of life and death.

The main French-language Femina prize went to Sylvain Prudhomme for his novel Par Les Routes (By The Roads), about a hitch-hiker who leaves his family and world behind for the open road.