i Light Singapore cancelled

In line with the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory on tighter measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19, annual sustainable light art festival i Light Singapore has been cancelled.

According to a media statement, this was due to "the continued uncertainty to the situation" and to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and participants.

The event, originally scheduled to be held from March 6 to 29, had been postponed in February before being cancelled in the light of the stricter measures.

MOH's latest advisory includes deferring or cancelling events regardless of size and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Held since 2010, i Light Singapore has showcased light art installations created by artists from Singapore and around the world. These were designed with energy-saving lighting or environmentally friendly materials, to encourage festivalgoers to adopt sustainable habits in their daily lives.

The artists whose artworks have been selected for this year's i Light Singapore will be invited to present their works at the next edition.

Besides i Light Singapore, other cancelled events include 11 Arts In Your Neighbourhood programmes, which are part of an initiative by the National Arts Council to make the arts accessible for all.

This includes all programmes today and tomorrow, such as Podscape, a travelling pop-up audio installation which explores the soundscape of a neighbourhood, and Poems On Air, a poetry exhibition.

However, the digital versions of both events are still available online. For Podscape, one can listen to the stories and sounds of Bukit Panjang at str.sg/JY3d. Recordings of selected poems retold through voice, music, and sound are available at artwave.studio/poemsonair.

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre has also cancelled its Sing.Lang concert, which was set to feature Singaporean Mandarin music, and suspended since March 20 was TGIF Music Station, an event featuring music performances from home-grown artists which takes place on the first and third Friday of every month.