Horror and Hitler

The Finger Players' resident director Oliver Chong wants to talk about his dog but he can't. It is not a pet but a puppet, and is such a secret that it doesn't even appear on publicity materials for the play Citizen Dog, which runs from June 8 to 10 at the Victoria Theatre.

A week after the run of Citizen Dog, from June 15 to 17, The Finger Players' company director Chong Tze Chien presents Framed, By Adolf, also at Victoria Theatre.