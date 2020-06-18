Horrible Histories a survivor of British theatre crisis

NETHER WHITACRE (England) • Last Tuesday, Morgan Philpott and Neal Foster of the Birmingham Stage Company were in the middle of rehearsing the latest Horrible Histories show: a highly successful family theatre series in Britain where the country's past is explained with the aid of fart jokes.

They were meant to be in a London studio, but the coronavirus had caused a change of plan.

Instead, they were rehearsing the two-actor, multi-character show in Foster's living room, watched over by a collection of china figurines and a family portrait.

The pair had spent much of the morning running through material added to the script to reflect life in the pandemic, such as a routine where Henry VIII's lusty efforts to attract a wife are thwarted by social distancing.

But then they got to a scene where Philpott, as that king, had to throw a doll over his shoulder. His first attempt was half-hearted, the doll landing gently on a sofa. His second was anything but: Philpott threw the toy with such force, it smashed straight into a light fitting, sending glass over the carpet.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain is, technically, the only West End show still standing after the coronavirus, which closed all London's theatres in March.

Next month, the show - they are all written by Foster and based on the children's books by Terry Deary - was meant to start a run at London's Apollo Theatre.

It is still going ahead, Foster said, except its run will now start on July 4 in a different location: the parking lot of Powderham Castle, a visitor attraction about 200 miles (322km) west of Britain's capital city.

It will then travel to other parking lots across Britain and Northern Ireland playing to drive-in audiences, who will stay seated in their cars. If anyone goes to the toilet, they will have to stay 2m away from others, as required by the British government's social distancing rules.

The change of location forced Foster into rigorous cost-cutting, he said, starting by hosting rehearsals in his home, among hundreds of costumes for his theatre company's other productions.

The fact the show was going ahead at all is, though, one of the few bits of good news British theatre has had recently.

Since March, British newspapers have been filled with articles warning that theatres face financial ruin without government assistance because they cannot make a profit until social distancing is removed.

"British theatre is on the brink of total collapse," wrote producer Sonia Friedman in The Daily Telegraph.

"I know it sounds melodramatic," she added, "but it is a statement of fact." Major theatres, including Shakespeare's Globe, issued similar warnings, as did stars such as director Sam Mendes.

Foster said his show was not a sign the crisis in British theatre has been overplayed, just as the boom in drive-in movies or drive-in discos did not mean there was not a crisis in those areas of culture.

"I don't think theatres will be open until at least next spring," he said. The simple reason for doing the carpark shows, he added, was "just to do something" to keep telling stories and bring in money to pay his staff and freelancers.

Philpott, who had been hired just for this series of shows, agreed.

His first thought after being offered the job was, he said: "'Flippin' heck, I'm going to be able to pay my mortgage next month.'"

Some London theatres are trying to get plays restarted, but in a much altered form. Beginning June 26, the Old Vic theatre is streaming performances of Lungs, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith. The actors will perform in the empty theatre, but tickets are being sold as if it were a normal performance, with people asked to pay for a specific seat at prices of up to £65 (S$114).

As for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain, Foster insisted that the change of venue would not impact the show's content, but Britain's rule on social distancing was proving harder for him and his co-star to manage.

During the rehearsal, they ran through a scene based on the life of Guy Fawkes. At one point, Philpott had to creep up behind Foster and light a barrel of gunpowder he was holding.

"Ah, this is tricky," Foster said. "How can you do that without you getting too close?"

Foster said that the coronavirus had also forced him to tone down a scene about the Black Death, the pandemic that ravaged Britain in the 14th century.

The pair rehearsed the scene, which detailed crackpot remedies to cure and avoid catching the plague, from drinking treacle to rubbing a toy chicken's posterior on your face.

Foster said later that he had not ever considered dropping the scene. It had a message for today, he said. "The story of the plague is, 'We survived it,'" he said.

"It was horrific, much more than coronavirus, but we did."

