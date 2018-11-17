Hockney painting sells for record $124.3m

NEW YORK • It took only about nine minutes of bidding to set a new record.

On Thursday, David Hockney, 81, dethroned Jeff Koons as the most expensive living artist at auction when his painting, owned by billionaire Joe Lewis, fetched US$90.3 million (S$124.3 million) at Christie's.

The sale of Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures) topped a US$80-million estimate.

Koons, 63, had held the title since 2013, when his Balloon Dog (Orange) sold for US$58.4 million.

Mr Lewis, a currency trader who owns football team Tottenham Hotspur, declined to accept a guarantee despite offers of about US$80 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead, he opted to sell without a reserve, a minimum price at which the work can be hammered down.

That is an unconventional approach because bidding technically can start at US$1.

The 1972 canvas depicts two men.

One, fully clothed, stands at the edge of a swimming pool gazing down at another, who is submerged.

The hilly landscape behind them was inspired by the south of France.

The standing man is Peter Schlesinger, an artist and Hockney's ex-lover.

Hockney was working on the painting at the time that their relationship was ending.

The US$90.3-million price tag is all the more astonishing given the roughly US$20,000 that Hockney told CNN his dealer originally sold the painting for in 1972.

Hockney told the network he thought that was "a lot of money at the time, but within six months, it was sold again for US$50,000".

Thursday's price was more than three times his previous auction record - US$28.4 million for Pacific Coast Highway And Santa Monica, from 1990, at Sotheby's in May.

Christie's declined to reveal the identity of the buyer on Thursday.

A prolific artist who has continued to work well into old age, Hockney told Britain's Channel 4 television in an interview in 2015 that painting is "all I want to do now at my age. That's all I care about".

"When I paint, I feel I'm 30. It's only when I stop, I feel my age," he added.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE