Go on an arts spree

Planning your weekends for the rest of the year?

Here are seven events, from plays to concerts to a musical about holding your pee, that you can line up for the next few months.

1 SSO NATIONAL DAY CONCERT

Be reminded that this is home, truly, at this National Day concert, in which the Singapore Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with the Singapore Symphony Chorus and Youth Choir under the baton of conductor Joshua Tan. Among those performing are music talent such as Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro on the piano, singer Joanna Dong and tabla player Nawaz Mirajkar.

The concert will feature local favourites such as National Day song Home, as well as premiere works such as Jewel Of Srivijaya and Raffles March, which was composed by the little-known A. Dietz, former director of the orchestra at the Raffles Hotel. Raffles March was performed at the hotel in 1922 and will be revived more than a century after its composition in this concert.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Admission: $15 to $48 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/336xZwm

Info: Children must be six years old and above

2 HOSSAN-AH 50! LOVE YOU LEONG TIME!

Singapore funnyman Hossan Leong celebrates his 50th birthday with this comic one-man show, which could be audiences' last chance to catch him in a long time.

He will tell jokes, play the piano and sing about living through six tourism slogans, three recessions, two international airports and one government.

He will also open up with intimate reflections about his life. Regardless of race, generation or social stratification, there will be something for everyone to laugh about.

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

When: Aug 14 to 31, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 3 and 8pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Admission: $40 to $75 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2KoUZ1h

Info: Advisory (some mature content). Children must be six years old and above

3 DICK LEE'S THE MAD CHINAMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT



Dick Lee's The Mad Chinaman 30th Anniversary Concert. PHOTO: DICK LEE ASIA



This concert marks 30 years since the release of home-grown singer-songwriter Dick Lee's seminal album The Mad Chinaman, a musical portrait of his quest to discover his cultural identity and what it means to be Singaporean.

Lee, a Cultural Medallion recipient, will be accompanied by the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra under the baton of music director Adrian Tan. Joined by guest singers Jacintha Abisheganaden and Denise Tan, he will take audiences down memory lane with this crossover of pop and classical music.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sept 15, 7.30pm

Admission: $58 to $138 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2LTJkKU

Info: Children must be six years old and above

4 URINETOWN



Urinetown. PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



Pangdemonium takes the plunger with this wacky musical set in the fictional "most expensive city in the world", in which a cross-border water crisis has led to a government ban on private toilets.

Instead, people must pay to pee at public toilets operated by the monolithic Urine Good Company, owned by megalomaniac Caldwell B. Cladwell. Those who pee for free are arrested and exiled to the mysterious Urinetown, never to be seen again.

When threatened with yet another pee-fee hike, the citizens stage a revolution, led by handsome hero Bobby Strong - though he has also fallen in love with Cladwell's beautiful daughter Hope.

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

When: Sept 27 to Oct 13, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 3 and 8pm (Saturdays); 3pm (Sundays). There is an additional 8pm show on Oct 13

Admission: $30 to $100 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2ywGxib

Info: Advisory (some mature content). Children must be six years old and above

5 MERDEKA

For those looking for a different spin on the Bicentennial, check out this provocative new Wild Rice play in which six young people form a group called Raffles Must Fall to examine Singapore's colonial legacy, poring over forgotten texts and artefacts and re-enacting scenes from the past.

The play, written by Alfian Sa'at in collaboration with Neo Hai Bin, draws upon a wealth of historical documentation to ask questions about Singapore's colonial past and how it continues to affect the country's present and future.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice Funan Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Oct 10 to 27, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 2.30 and 7.30pm (Saturdays); 2.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: $20 to $70 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2Kj3T05

Info: For those 12 years old and above

6 INFINITE ISLAND: A THEATRE IN CONCERT



Infinite Island: A Theatre In Concert. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



The stories of Singapore's transformation from fishing village to global city come to life in this theatrical production in five movements, accompanied by music from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra. The production is directed by Goh Boon Teck and will feature Mediacorp artistes Felicia Chin (above) and Ben Yeo.

Where: Singapore Chinese Orchestra Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way

When: Nov 16, 8pm Admission: $20 to $78 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2YG7wCu

Info: Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles. Children must be six years old and above

7 IN::MUSIC - STELLAVEE: SAY WHAAAT?



In::Music - StellaVee: Say Whaaat?? PHOTO: THE ESPLANADE CO



Join eclectic home-grown pop duo StellaVee for an evening of catchy pop ballads and a celebration of their friendship. The pair, singer-songwriters Stella Seah (above left) and Vee from Singapore record label Ocean Butterflies Music, will be performing songs such as Tears From The Sky from Web drama Wonder Kiss, popular covers and yet-to-be-released originals at their debut ticketed showcase.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 29, 8pm Admission: $20 from Sistic

Book at: bit.ly/2MB4SMa

Info: Children must be six years old and above