German composer sets the World Cup to music

NEW YORK • 10 years ago, German musician Carsten-Stephan Graf von Bothmer looked at the soccer game and saw it in a different light - as a silent film in need of a musical score.

"With soccer, there are scenes of success, of tension, of great passion; all the emotions that come from watching films also come from watching soccer," he said in a telephone interview from Berlin.

During this year's World Cup, he has again been bringing his particular brand of silent film improvisation to a live audience, playing the organ in the Church of the Twelve Apostles in Berlin to accompany selected matches.

He has built a reputation, both at home and abroad, for his silent film concerts, events at which he plays a church organ - or one of the two theatre organs left in Berlin - to classic movies.

He has been doing similar accompaniments to games at major international soccer tournaments since the 2008 European Championship.

His European and World Cup performances have drawn viewers from a wide spectrum, including many who are neither silent-film fans nor even particularly ardent soccer followers.

What they experience is von Bothmer playing the Darth Vader theme from Star Wars as referees call fouls and flourish yellow and red cards.

They hear the score of a spaghetti western as a player dodges and feints. And they get von Bothmer's rendition of a team's national anthem at particularly triumphant moments.

While von Bothmer usually watches a movie several times before accompanying it in public, taking notes on crucial plot twists and moments of melodrama, he said he still partly improvises in those shows. With soccer, of course, he has no choice but to wing it.

"When you're a normal film composer, you're reacting only to the film," he said. "Here, the audience reacts to the game, but also my music. And I react to the game, but also the audience."

That feedback loop was evident during the Iceland-Croatia match during the World Cup, which von Bothmer accompanied at the Church of the Twelve Apostles, the fourth of eight performances that he was to give there.

At one point, he played a few bars of a Strauss waltz as players flitted across the pitch.

At another, the organ joined the audience in the church, echoing the onscreen spectators as they performed the characteristic gestures and whoops of the Icelandic "Thunder Clap" chant.

Once it was clear that the Iceland team was done for (Iceland lost 2-1 to Croatia), von Bothmer took out a harmonica to play a plaintive blues melody.

This got a laugh and a standing ovation as the audience filed out into the still-bright Berlin evening.

The next afternoon, von Bothmer had a chance to see just how well he could rally the fans of a losing team. He was booked to play the decisive Germany-South Korea game at a private screening for inmates at a prison in Berlin.

He supplemented the prison chapel's electronic organ with two of his own Korg synthesizers.

It was a tough gig. In a huge shock, Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea and crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.

Faced with the unenviable task of narrating a national disappointment, von Bothmer said he had also drawn inspiration from a game involving Germany at the 2010 World Cup.

"When there are absolutely no goals at all, what do you do? Someone actually screamed at me, 'Go faster!' - as if the Germans would run faster if I played faster!" he said.

It was an affirmation that the illusion was complete: In the audience's mind, soccer and organ accompaniment had become one.

"I couldn't have had a better compliment," he said.

