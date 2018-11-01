'Fresh' Asian artworks go under the hammer

Several rarely seen works, including paintings by local pioneering artists Cheong Soo Pieng and Chen Wen Hsi, will go under the hammer at Hilton Singapore on Sunday.

The auction by 33 Auction will also feature Chinese classical paintings dating as far back as the Southern Song dynasty, and works by first-generation Singapore sculptors such as Iskandar Jalil.

The vast majority of the 124 works the Singapore-based auction house plans to put under the hammer were created by South-east Asian and Chinese artists.

Two sculptures by the late Brother Joseph McNally, founder of Lasalle College of the Arts, will be auctioned off for charity.

They are Scream Of Anguish (1997), carved from 4,000-year-old oak wood excavated from an Irish bog; and Balinese Dancer (1996), made from glass, epoxy, copper and stone with a wooden base.

Proceeds from the two works - which have an estimated value ranging from $30,000 to $50,000 and $25,000 to $35,000 respectively - will go towards the construction of a new convent for the Daughters of St Paul in Jurong West.

There will also be oil paintings by Indonesian old master Affandi, Cheong's Two Ladies And A Child (1974), Tan Swie Hian's Flowers In Spring (1991), Chen's ink on paper painting titled Gibbons and an untitled stoneware vessel with Jawi script by master potter Iskandar.

VIEW IT / SINGAPORE AUTUMN AUCTION: MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART

WHERE: Grand Ballroom, Level 3 Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road WHEN: Sunday, 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Go to bit.ly/2Jqoejc, call 6747-4555 or e-mail info@33auction. First-time bidders are advised to register 48 hours before the auction

"Probably about 70 per cent of the pieces at the auction are fresh on the market and haven't gone under the hammer before," says 33 Auction's director David Fu.

Every year, 33 Auction holds three auctions in Singapore and two to three in Jakarta, where the auction house is also based.

Buyers in Indonesia tend to be more willing to spend on art, while collectors in Singapore have "more international" taste, Mr Fu says.

For the upcoming auction, the auction house has selected pieces whose estimated prices "are not overly aggressive, not too high".

It has also acquired more rare or lesser-known works, such as the late Cultural Medallion recipient Anthony Poon's emulsion on canvas piece, RI-Square-Rec (1973).

There will also be pieces by young artists, such as a diasec print titled Wonderland by 28-year-old Sarah Choo Jing.

Mr Fu expects a crowd of 200 to 300 local and overseas bidders. There will be a preview of the works at the Museum of Contemporary Arts in Loewen Road (Moca@ Loewen) tomorrow and on Saturday.