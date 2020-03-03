Free entry to Singapore Biennale

This month, visitors to the Singapore Biennale will enjoy free admission to all 11 of its venues, including National Gallery Singapore, the Asian Civilisations Museum and contemporary arts cluster Gillman Barracks.

Admission fees for entry to the Singapore Biennale exhibition previously ranged from $10 to $30 at National Gallery Singapore.

Entry to the other venues was free and will remain so until the end of the festival. The event will run until March 22.

The Biennale, a contemporary art exhibition which started in November last year, features 77 artists and art collectives from Singapore, South-east Asia and around the world.

The Singapore Biennale, which is in its sixth edition, is titled Every Step In The Right Direction.

Highlights of the Biennale include the live walking performance Every Step Counts by local artist Amanda Heng, mixed-media installation Black-Hut, Black-Hut by Indonesian artist Boedi Widjaja and participatory theatre piece The Lesson: A Workshop by local theatre company Drama Box.

Every Step Counts features Heng, 69, and fellow performers walking from the Singapore Art Museum to the Esplanade.

Drawing upon the simple act of walking, her performances take an introspective look at the ageing body and how it is affected by rapidly evolving social and cultural environments.

The final performance of Every Step Counts will take place on March 21 from 7 to 10am, starting at the Singapore Art Museum.

Civil servant Phyllis Fan, who declined to give her age, says: "Now that the Biennale is free, I hope to visit (the National Gallery Singapore) to learn more about the various unique art pieces on display."